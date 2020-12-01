MoneyLine Podcast: What November’s Historic Gains Mean for You

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

November marked one of the market’s best months in recent history … but we’re not done yet.

Stocks are off to yet another strong start to the last month of this crazy year, with both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 breaking out to new all-time highs as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of 2020 are inching their way to reality.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I tell you everything you need to know about the incredible month we just closed — including what it means for stocks heading into 2021 and beyond.

It’s not just stocks that are outperforming. Home prices are surging … borrowing rates are at lows … and corporate profits are set to hit their best level ever. Add that to the potential for more stimulus, a massive infrastructure bill, and an accommodating Federal Reserve and it’s clear why we’re seeing a broad-based rally.

And speaking of all-time highs, bitcoin is officially back at record levels and nearly rallied through the coveted $20,000 mark. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has pulled back in the last few hours, but I have BIG expectations in the months and years ahead. Be sure to get my latest thoughts on bitcoin and the smaller altcoins.

I also share a list of seven crypto-related stocks that any investor can easily purchase. Not all are created equal, so not only do I give you the names of the ones I like … I also tell you the ones you need to avoid.

In another part of the stock universe, SPACs remain hot, although a pullback is inevitable. You’ll get my thoughts on this important sector in the podcast, including why I’m still staying away from Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) as it trades lower.

And finally, I answer your questions from Twitter and explain why I sold a vaccine stock out of my personal portfolio today.

It’s all that and lots more on today’s new episode of MoneyLine, so don’t wait to watch!

