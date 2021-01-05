MoneyLine Podcast: Top Stocks for 2021

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Happy New Year!

I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season and got the chance to safely see some loved ones and relax. I know I did, and now I am ready to face 2021 head on.

A new year brings new opportunities … opportunities in the stock market and in many areas of life. So let’s work together to seize them.

Ready?

The first topic of discussion on today’s new episode of MoneyLine is the Georgia Senate runoff election. How could the market be affected by the results? You may be happy to get my view on both possible outcomes.

Then, it’s time to talk stocks. That’s one thing that won’t change this year. And today, I highlight more than 15 tickers throughout the show …

I talk about everything from the pullback in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) — and the opportunity that’s been created — to its peers that broke out to new all-time highs today. All still look like great long-term investments.

What about the Chinese leader in sporting goods stores?

Or how about a Chinese auto company that I’d bet you’ve never heard of?

I even discuss flying cars … X-Rays … genomics … SPACs … and more!

Then there is the future of real estate — what could be a trillion-dollar opportunity. I tell you about one of the companies at the forefront of the trend in the podcast.

So again, welcome to 2021, everybody. We’re kicking off both MoneyLine and the year on a strong note, and here’s to a great next 12 months for all.

Click here to watch the newest episode now.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

