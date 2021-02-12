MoneyLine Podcast: These Stocks Are the Future. Which Ones Should You Invest In?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It was quite the week.

Stocks hit new all-time highs. Bitcoin hit new all-time highs, too.

And I remain as bullish as ever on both asset classes. That’s what I want to talk about on today’s new episode of MoneyLine.

We’ll discuss the market first. All four major indices are at or near record levels, which is an extremely bullish signal overall.

Then there is the cryptocurrency market. Just wait until you hear what bitcoin milestone I believe will be the big headline over the weekend. But the even bigger news is that certain altcoins stand to easily outpace their larger counterpart over the long term. You can see that in my Ultimate Crypto portfolio. In just the 13 months since it was launched, our basket of 11 altcoins is up more than 600% … and we just achieved our first 25-bagger!

Oh yes, you read that right. One stock is up 25X in 13 months. And I believe we are still in the very early stages on this upward trend as altcoins become a true, mainstream asset class.

Elsewhere in the market, there were a lot of SPAC deals announced this week — everything from flying vehicles (oh yeah!) to dog sitters to a unique opportunity in the future of fitness. So of course, I had to include a SPAC Attack segment in the podcast. Remember, though. Not all SPAC deals are created equal. I’ll tell you which deals are a must for your watch list … and which ones should be tossed in the trash.

I’ll also discuss the big announcement of 23andMe going public via Sir Richard Branson’s SPAC.

You asked and I listened — don’t I always? I dive into six microcap stocks you asked about on Twitter. And boy is it a great list! There’s a new fintech firm in China, a cloud-based crypto mining company, a recent e-bike IPO, and a way to play solar and buildings.

But six microcaps weren’t enough. I also share a list of even more microcaps that I came across in my daily screens. Five of the companies I touch on are valued at less than $500 million — and you do not want to miss them. I’m talking about a healthcare IT stock I’ve had my eye on for a long time, a natural food player, and even a company that helps artists sell their art online. Could it possibly be the next Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)?

There is so much to talk about before we dive into the long weekend. Click here to watch the latest episode of MoneyLine now.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

