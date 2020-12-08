MoneyLine Podcast: These Stocks are Making MASSIVE Moves

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for our newest episode of MoneyLine. But I’ve got a crazy week ahead of me, so our podcast schedule is a little different this week.

Today’s new episode was recorded yesterday afternoon … and I’ll be back in touch Thursday with our usual Friday edition. But even with everything going on in my world, I wasn’t going to let that get in the way of our two usual visits.

The market kicked off this week on a mixed note — almost as if we were in a holiday session. After a big rally to all-time highs on Friday, we saw very little movement yesterday.

But that’s perfectly okay, especially since a whole lot of stocks were moving below the surface.

On this latest episode of MoneyLine, I dive into the action and look at the specific stocks making big moves. Get your pen and pad ready, because I’m rattling off a ton of tickers.

First up is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which climbed as much as 8% to new all-time highs yesterday… and reached new highs again today. Gene Munster, an analyst from Loop Ventures, came out Monday morning and put a $2,500 price target on the stock. That’s 300% upside from current prices, making it a $2 trillion company!

That’s incredible, but here’s the thing … I think Tesla will be a $4.4 trillion company in the next decade. How? You’ll have to watch the podcast to find out.

Tesla will be a huge part of Transportation 2.0, but there’s another company out there that is pushing us even farther into the future. I’m talking about… flying cars! Don’t think Back to the Future or The Jetsons. Think small helicopters that help you avoid rush hour traffic when you only have to go a couple miles. You might think I’m crazy – my coworkers sometimes laugh at me — but I promise, this is the future.

Also in today’s podcast, I dive into one question I received a lot from subscribers and clients — how do you manage winners? It’s a great and important question, and unfortunately there’s no simple answer. So you’ll have to watch the episode to get my full thoughts.

There’s a big biotech conference going on this week that has related stocks in the headlines. The biggest news so far is related to positive trial results from a gene editing company I recommend to my Early Stage Investor subscribers. Remember, I believe the Roaring 2020s are the Decade of Biotech.

Finally, I wrap up with SPACs, which continue to rock and roll. It’s one after another when it comes to these stocks. I highlight some of the biggest movers and talk about what to expect from this sector in the months and years ahead.

It’s another action-packed episode of MoneyLine. Click here to watch it now.

And keep an eye out for our next episode coming a day early this week on Thursday.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

