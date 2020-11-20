MoneyLine Podcast: These Charts Explain Where You Should Be Investing …

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

COVID-19 may be hogging the headlines with the holiday season just around the corner, but the stock market continues trading within reach of record levels. Once again, tech stocks and small caps are outperforming.

Today’s Friday edition of MoneyLine is all about showing you what’s going on using charts. And bonus — you get to see my new studio setup! I provide a chart lesson on why the recent action has been so bullish, and I share one chart in particular that highlights why small caps are the place to be invested now and for the future.

And what would a Friday podcast be if I didn’t touch on bitcoin … which just so happens to be breaking out yet again. But that’s not all going on in the crypto world. One altcoin just made a major move above an important level. And I explain why this holiday season may be what I call “Alt Season.”

Even with a COVID-19 vaccine (or two) on the horizon, the work-from-home stocks outperformed nicely today. We take a look at the ETF that tracks this niche investment trend, and you’ll find out which of its stocks I like the best. Hint: I don’t recommend you buy the ETF as a whole.

Speaking of ETFs, I also discuss some of the major pitfalls of these popular investment vehicles — and how to build your own. I have a great example to share in the booming 3D-printing trend.

Then … I’m sure you guessed it. It’s time to take your Twitter questions!

The people want to hear about electric vehicles, and that’s exactly what I give them — including my views on the big-name stocks that are moving.

And finally, two new SPACs announced mergers this week. Both are ones you need to know about. But … should you buy now? Click here to find out now.

All of that — plus more of your questions and my big Thanksgiving question for you — on today’s new episode of MoneyLine.

