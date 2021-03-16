MoneyLine Podcast: The Investment Opportunity of the Year?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in what you know is one the simplest investment strategies out there …

And it also happens to be the absolute best strategy I have come across in my 20+ years of investing.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I want to tell you about my weekend. I was out and about running errands and quite a few things caught my eye. I’ll share with you what they they mean for us as investors.

In short, the Great Grand Reopening is underway — in a big way. I take a look at eight retailers that will benefit as people get off their couches and head back to the malls. A combination of a record amount of cash in savings accounts and another $1.9 trillion in stimulus on its way is a recipe for a boom in all things consumer related.

Of course, not all retail stocks will rally. But I believe that my in-depth, boots-on-the-ground research was able to uncover the few with the greatest chance of becoming the biggest winners.

And you know there’s no way I could get through a podcast without talking about bitcoin. The crypto rallied above $60k for the first time in history — right after I predicted that it would on Friday’s episode, might I add. The pullback from the high is scary to some, but I believe it is exactly what we needed to happen.

Speaking of hitting highs, the S&P 500 reached record levels today as tech stocks led the way. Just when you thought that tech and innovation were done … they spike right back up.

Finally, we’ll wrap things up with an “Ask Matt” segment. And in this one I dive into crypto-related stocks. I talk about some small names you’ve likely never heard of but need to get on your radar now.

All this and more on today’s new episode of MoneyLine.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

