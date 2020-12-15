MoneyLine Podcast: The Hottest New Investment on Wall Street

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Do you know what the hottest new investment on Wall Street is this week?

If you guessed the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) … you guessed correct!

And that’s why it is my absolute pleasure to introduce you to Matt Hougan on today’s new episode of MoneyLine. He’s the chief investment officer behind the new crypto fund. You’ll find out everything you need to know about the new crypto product from one of the men behind its creation. From last week’s debut low to the new high today, the fund is already up more than 4X.

After we hear from “the other Matt,” it’s time to tackle two topics that you asked me to address on Twitter — how to handle stock market pullbacks and SPACs.

What’s the best strategy if you believe a broad market pullback is on the horizon? I get candid about what you should and shouldn’t do in order to be a successful long-term investor.

Then, I discuss three new SPAC deals that were just announced this morning. This space remains on fire … and it’s certainly proven to be a trend rather than a fad. If you’re not on the SPAC train yet, it’s not too late. But don’t wait too long or the train will leave the station without you.

Finally, I want to talk about a project with my InvestorPlace colleague and famed growth investor Louis Navellier. One year ago, he and I put together a portfolio of high-quality stocks that we expected to beat the market in 2020. Well, we didn’t just beat it. We CRUSHED it by nearly 6X! We had to ride some massive ups and downs along the way, but in the end our strategy throughout the unexpected bear market resulted in big gains for the year.

And with the money we helped people make and the fun we had doing it, we plan to do it again in 2021!

Louis and I have been researching, meeting, and hammering out our expectations for next year. And we’re getting together for a special event on Thursday, December 17, at 7 p.m. ET to tell you about everything we’ve uncovered. It’s called the Early Warning Summit 2021.

Our computer models and research have us very excited about what’s to come. We’ve identified the biggest trends that will have the largest and most immediate impact on the coming year … and how to take advantage. The event is 100% free to attend, so click here now to RSVP and let us know you’re coming. We look forward to seeing you Thursday!

In the meantime, take the time today to watch the latest edition of MoneyLine. It’s chock full of the kind of information you want and need to hear to set yourself up for a successful 2021.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

