MoneyLine Podcast: The Chance to Profit From This $1.6T Industry Is Just Beginning

Investors freaked out last week as the S&P 500 fell 3.5% from an all-time high.

But not us.

Regular and loyal MoneyWire readers know that pullbacks happen all the time … and we welcome them with open arms. That kind of patience is always rewarded, and we saw that today as stocks rallied back to new record levels.

I talk in more depth about the market breakout in today’s new episode of MoneyLine, and I also highlight the disruption of a major $1.6 trillion industry. More on that in a bit.

First, we need to take a big-picture look at bitcoin and how it’s completely dominated gold over the last few years. While the Gold Bugs continue to make a case for their precious metal, bitcoin and the smaller altcoins with even stronger upside potential have been much better investments.

The bottom line is that if you like gold … you should LOVE bitcoin.

Then I want to talk about one of the biggest movers in the market today — Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). The video game company surged to new highs above $100 after reporting a solid fourth-quarter earnings report yesterday.

This industry is booming right now, and Activision proved just how strong it is today. That’s one reason I talk all about eSports, online gambling, and mobile video game markets in the brand-new Investment Opportunities issue.

But that’s not all we did in the just released issue. I also issued urgent buy recommendations on two stocks that are related to the red-hot iGaming theme. This trend is too big and too powerful to overlook, making it important to gain exposure to this unique opportunity.

Finally, I circle back to that $1.6 trillion industry I mentioned earlier. The opportunity to profit from this trend throughout the Roaring 2020s is just beginning. I highlight several stocks that are leaders in the space today, as well as a few that I suspect you’ve never heard of. Trust me … you don’t want to miss this segment.

And of course, I can’t send you off to the enjoy the weekend without answering some of your questions from Twitter.

Click here to watch the podcast now.

If you’re one of the millions tuning into the Super Bowl this weekend, I hope your team wins! If your team isn’t playing, I hope you get to enjoy the game … and maybe even place some fun wagers. It’s much easier to do now as the legalization of sports gambling continues to spread throughout the country.

