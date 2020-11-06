MoneyLine Podcast: The Cannabis Sector Caught Fire after the Election & More

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Turning on the television this week has likely made you want to run out and sell all your stocks. Or at least stay far away from investing.

But despite all the negative spin we’re hearing from the media … stocks rallied like crazy. And yet we still do not know who will lead this country over the next four years.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I provide an update on the overall market action and explain why you must continue to ignore the mainstream media. This morning’s jobs number is the perfect example. The number was impressive — yet the media only focused on the negative. We’ve seen the same thing happen with earnings and other economy-related headlines.

Speaking of earnings, I take a look at the results of three companies that are in hot sectors right now and explain how to make money in this type of market. Rest assured, it can absolutely be done.

Cannabis is one of those hot sectors to watch right now. These names have been held back for months, but they’ve made an unbelievable move over the last two days. There’s one area in particular that you need to be focusing on within the sector, and I’ll tell you all about it in the podcast.

And what about bitcoin? The world’s largest cryptocurrency once again hit its highest level since January 2018, but longtime MoneyWire readers know I think this is only the beginning …

Today’s podcast touches on various ways to diversify your portfolio — cryptocurrencies, cannabis, etc. And over the last week I introduced you to a “secret” market that will allow you to diversify your investments even further.

The world of private investing has been closed to all but the wealthiest and most powerful people for nearly 90 years — going all the way back to 1933. Year after year, the rich and connected used private investing to make hundreds of billions of dollars … getting access to deals that the average person could only dream about.

But not anymore.

As you read this, a revolution is starting to take root in America.

This revolution will completely transform the investment landscape … allowing everyday investors to make life-changing returns by investing in America’s best small businesses before they are publicly traded.

I want to tell you all about this secret market that’s just opening up. And I want to tell you every you need to know and do to instantly gain access to it.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world's biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else.

