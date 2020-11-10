MoneyLine Podcast: The Best Sectors for a Biden Administration

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Yesterday was one of the oddest days I have experienced in my 20+ years working in the stock market. I’m still trying to wrap my head around what took place …

Source: Shutterstock

The Dow was up more than 1,000 points most of the day and closed with a 3% gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also opened higher but finished the day down 1.5%.

But what caused the wild day?

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I’ll share my thoughts on yesterday’s bizarre trading action. It was some sort of combination of election results and positive news from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Even more important, I’ll explain what’s next now that it is almost a certainty that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. There are obvious sectors that will outperform under a Biden administration … and also some that will lag.

Then, I go through all areas of the market – including work-from-home stocks that got hit hard yesterday like Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). Is it time to buy? Or is the trend already over? Click here to watch and find out.

On the flip side is the proximity trade, which is comprised of the airlines, cruise lines, casinos, restaurants, and anything else that could be reopened with a vaccine boom. I’ll tell you whether it’s time to move in earnest into the stocks that will rebound when the world gets back to normal.

And don’t forget the actual vaccine stocks. I name the two trials you need to be watching as well as a couple others that could gain approval in the coming months.

But that’s not all …

How will bitcoin and altcoins fare under a Biden administration?

What about gold and silver?

Of course, we all know that clean energy (think solar and wind) will be a focus of a Biden White House … as will electric vehicles.

Then there is healthcare. The industry’s overall performance has been mixed, but there are certain can’t-miss stocks you do not want to ignore on a pullback.

I lay everything out — including tickers, tickers, and more tickers — in today’s new episode. Click here to watch it now!

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

