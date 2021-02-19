MoneyLine Podcast: SPACS, SPACS, and More SPACs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stocks were mixed today, with small caps leading the way higher while the large caps lagged behind. That was the theme of the week. But even as money rotated out of some of the hottest sectors, the major indices remain very close to all-time highs.

We’ll talk about the rotation we’re now seeing on today’s new episode of MoneyLine, and I’ll explain why the small-cap outperformance is so important. As many of you know, investing in strong small stocks set to grow large is often the best way to make big money in the stock market.

And speaking of strong, how about bitcoin’s rally through not just $50,000 … but also $55,000 … for the first time in history! The world’s largest crypto was up 15% just this week and is now valued at more than $1 trillion.

I believe this is only the first of many milestones for bitcoin. The rise of cryptocurrencies is fantastic for opportunistic investors, but not so much for banks … old Wall Street … governments … central banks … and more. You do not want to miss my rant on this topic. It’s must-watch TV.

Then, I combine two of MoneyLine’s most popular segments — SPAC Attack and Ask Matt. I took your questions from Twitter and sprinkled in some thoughts of my own. And all I have to say is … get your pen and pad ready. There are lots of ideas coming your way.

Like six SPACs that ARK Investment owns …

The newest urban mobility (AKA flying car!) SPAC …

And which fintech is a better buy — SoFi or Bakkt? I suspect you’ll be surprised by the answer.

But that’s not all.

There are now four electric vehicle charging SPACs, and they are not valued the same. One is clearly the best value …

I’ll tell you about a SPAC I love that was mentioned on CNBC this morning … and another that was up 25% today. (Hint: I mentioned this one last week.)

What about Bill Ackman’s SPAC? Or Richard Branson’s, which recently announced that it will merge with and take public 23andMe?

I wasn’t kidding when I said to be ready. If you miss this podcast … your bank account might feel it down the road. Click here to watch the newest episode of MoneyLine now.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

