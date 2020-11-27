MoneyLine Podcast: Something to Binge Watch While You Digest Your Turkey

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I hope you and yours had a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.

Source: Shutterstock

I know it was different and even difficult for a lot of folks this year, but I do hope you have been able to find things in your life for which you are thankful.

I am thankful for many things … especially my family, my health, and the country we live in.

I am also extremely thankful for you and your fellow investors who have joined me on this fun and profitable ride. I am thankful for the trust you have placed in me and the opportunity to help you achieve your financial dreams.

I am thankful that we not only survived this bizarre year but made good money along the way … and had fun while doing it.

And I am thankful that we live in a time of unprecedented opportunities in transformative trends and hypergrowth stocks.

This weekend is a time to relax and reflect. So while you digest your turkey and stuffing, watch and possibly wager on football games, and maybe do some online shopping, I wanted to remind you of another source of information to keep you busy.

On Tuesday, I recorded one of the most information-heavy and idea-packed MoneyLine podcasts I’ve ever done as a special thank you to those of you who have been loyal listeners along the last few months. If you haven’t watched it yet, I invite you to do so by clicking here right now.

In it I talk about everything from the breakout in small caps to the incredible rally in bitcoin to a sector that’s heating up this holiday season and as we get closer to a post-vaccine world.

And best of all, I laid out my Top Five Thanksgiving Stocks — which range from a microcap biotech to a mid-cap Chinese IPO. I promise … this is an episode you don’t want to miss. And with most of the holiday season still ahead of us, there’s plenty of time to catch up.

Speaking of catching up, I also encourage you to click through the archive of past MoneyLine episodes. Every show I record is fun and easy to watch — and they’re never very long.

Plus, just like Tuesday’s, each one is jam packed with information, so always have a pen and pad ready. I share ticker symbols … stocks to watch … hypergrowth trends I love … sectors I’d avoid like the plague. And of course, a few rants and raves sprinkled throughout.

If you’re looking to impress at your next family get-together — virtual or in-person — I think you’ll find some cool information that will do the trick.

Again, you can click here to watch the latest episode of MoneyLine and catch up on some old ones while you’re at it.

As we settle into the holiday spirit and reflect on this crazy year, I want to extend my heartful thanks to you for being a valued MoneyWire reader. This year has been … a lot. And I hope I have helped you come out more prosperous than you started.

I truly believe the best is yet to come — we’ll talk more about 2021 in the coming weeks — and I look forward to sharing it with you.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

