MoneyLine Podcast: Some of The Best Stock Ideas You’ll Hear About …

The S&P 500 closed within a few ticks of all-time highs on Wednesday before taking a hit the next day. But it sure doesn’t feel that way for investors who have been making consistent money in high-growth sectors and stocks.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I dive into the recent pullback in some of the hottest stocks and discuss what you should be doing with your portfolio. As you may have guessed, the answer is NOT to sell and panic.

I share several charts that won’t just help you sleep at night … they may also convince you that now is actually time to buy. In fact, the weakness in a handful of solid long-term investment ideas has led to some great chances to buy stocks on your watch list.

Yesterday on Twitter I asked my followers for the one stock they would buy if they had a five- to 10-year time horizon. The responses were fantastic, so in the podcast I analyze more than 10 of the best ideas I received.

They range from everything from last year’s hot data IPO Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to fintech payment leader Square (NYSE:SQ). And there are lots of other stocks you cannot miss, too…

Like a $2 billion medical technology company that is flying under the radar of nearly every investor and is going after a major health problem.

Or the battery storage company that is set to increase its revenue from less than $2 million in 2020 to nearly $700 million just three years from now. Quick side note: Longtime MoneyWire readers know that I’m a huge fan of next-generation battery technology and believe it will play a major role in the future of electric vehicles, among other things. I created a Solid State Batteries Portfolio in my Investment Opportunities newsletter that is already up 252% a little more than two years!)

And you don’t want to miss the two stocks looking to upgrade the $1+ trillion real estate market.

Get your pen and pad ready for some of the best long-term stock ideas you have heard about in a long time. And do you want the best news of all? They’re all on sale!

Don’t miss this latest episode of MoneyLine to kick off your weekend.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

