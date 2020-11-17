MoneyLine Podcast: Small Caps Are Joining the Rally — Why That’s HUGE News

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The most important headline for me this week may not be the same as for you.

Frankly, I’m over politics. Instead, I’ve stayed focused on the stock market and the countless investment opportunities it continues to hand us.

For example, the Russell 2000 Index is now trading at new all-time highs after more than two years of lagging the big guys. Every investor needs to know about this small-cap breakout, and in today’s new episode of MoneyLine I highlight why. You’ll be amazed to see what stocks have historically done following long periods of lagging or consolidation — and what it means for us.

Despite the crazy rollercoaster we’ve been on this year, the Roaring 2020s are off to a great start. With small caps now joining the rally, I could not be more excited for what’s to come.

Then, I turn to my attention to you!

I took to Twitter before recording the podcast this morning and asked what you wanted me to talk about. You sent in a lot of great topics, so I made sure to share my thoughts on the following …

Bitcoin continues its massive breakout as it closes in on $18,000. Here’s what it means for altcoins and investors.

How to play a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Should you invest in the vaccine stocks or the secondary plays? There are a lot more than you may realize. Get your pen and pad ready because I rattle off tickers.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) joins the S&P 500.

What medical technology will be one of the best money makers of the Roaring 2020s?

It’s all that and so much more on today’s latest episode of MoneyLine. Click here to watch it now.

