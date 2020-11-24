MoneyLine Podcast: My Top 5 Thanksgiving Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With Thanksgiving just two days away … I offer you my special “Turkey Day” MoneyLine podcast.

It’s one of the most information-heavy and idea-packed shows I have ever recorded. It’s a special thank you to my loyal followers — and a nice little bonus to give you an edge at your holiday get-togethers.

In today’s new episode, I highlight how the small caps are once again breaking out to new all-time highs. If you haven’t boarded this train yet, you better hop on before it leaves the station. It’s destination? A multi-year bull market you do not want to miss.

Speaking of bull markets, bitcoin is up again and closing in on its best level ever. I’m talking levels not seen since December 2017. But what about those altcoins? I’ve talked before about how the smaller cryptocurrencies historically lag bitcoin before rallying … and that’s exactly what we’re seeing take place this week. The best news is that it’s not too late to get in. The “awakening” my business partner and I expect is just getting started.

While a lot might be different this holiday season, there’s one thing that Americans are still doing. Traveling … even more than back March! Despite the CDC’s warnings, the proximity trade is alive and well.

As is the housing trade. Home prices are at record levels — up 7% year-over-year … mortgage rates hit another all-time low … home sales are at their highest point since 2006 … and more. I give you my thoughts on investing in this trend.

And what about electric vehicles (EVs) and SPACs? They remain the two hottest trends in the market right now. I highlight more than 10 SPACs and EV companies that have been in the headlines and give you my analysis on their charts.

Then, it’s time to get into the “thanks” part of Thanksgiving. The most important part. I share what I’m thankful for this year, and I also discuss what I’ve been hearing from my followers.

Before we head out for some turkey and football (although I still have one more MoneyWire article for you tomorrow before we actually head out for the holiday), you can’t miss the best part of today’s show — my Top Five Thanksgiving Stocks. They range from a microcap biotech to a mid-cap Chinese IPO. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

I wish you and your families a wonderful, safe, and relaxing Thanksgiving holiday — no matter how you’re choosing to celebrate.

