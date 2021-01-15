MoneyLine Podcast: “Marry,” “Date,” or “Dump” These 20+ Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stocks took a breather today heading into the weekend. We all need a break once in a while, right?

After President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a plan for an additional $1.9 trillion in stimulus, the market didn’t rally as many had expected.

Still, the news was important, and I discuss Biden’s proposal on today’s new episode of MoneyLine. I’ll even explain why $1.9 trillion is just a drop in the bucket! I believe there will be trillions more on the table in the next few weeks. The question is … is that a good or bad thing for the economy and stocks?

Then, we jump right into one of the most anticipated segments of the show — “Marry, Date, or Dump.” I got such great feedback the last time I played this game that I just had to do it again. Besides, it’s a lot of fun.

https://youtu.be/bL_qNmk76rk

I take a look at more than 20 stocks that you asked about on Twitter. Some are the high-flyers of the last month, while others are hidden gems that Wall Street has yet to discover.

For example … there are rumors that Lucid Motors — a potential competitor to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) — is going public via a SPAC, and they sent the stock up huge this week. Do you chase it here or wait for a pullback?

I also tell you about two crypto-related companies I suspect you’ve never heard of. One is a “Date” and the other … well … not so much.

Don’t worry, though. There are definitely some tickers that fall into the “Marry” category — from SPACs to biotechs to solar plays. There is even a small agriculture technology company that has huge upside.

If you want the names of these companies and my full thoughts on their potential … all you have to do is click here to watch the latest episode of MoneyLine now.

Have a great weekend!

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

