MoneyLine Podcast: How the Market’s Changed From One Year Ago

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It was yet another wild week in the market as tech stocks continued to lag while the S&P 500 rallied to new all-time highs.

Source: Shutterstock

We’ll analyze the broad action in today’s new episode of MoneyLine and I’ll highlight where I think stocks are heading next. But even more importantly, we’ll turn back the clocks to March 2020 …

Yesterday was an important day in the history books. It was exactly one year ago that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Boy, has life changed since. It feels like it’s been forever … but also it still feels like yesterday.

With all the changes that have been made in our daily lives, we have to also consider what changes have occurred in the market. You might be amazed with what I have to share. We’ll look at the performance of not just the stock market, but also bitcoin, oil, and gold.

Speaking of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading within a few ticks of yet another record level. Wait until you hear my prediction for the weekend …

I also want to talk about interest rates. It’s a topic I don’t discuss often, but now that the yield on the 10-year Treasury is making headlines I believe it is time to break out the charts. The one I share with you should take your level of concern from a 10/10 to maybe a 2/10. It’s simple … yet the media and talking heads are ignoring the facts at hand.

Then we move on to the heart of the show. I’ll provide a rundown of the top 15 electric vehicle stocks and my views on each. I’m talking about everything from market leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Ford (NYSE:F) to smaller Chinese and European companies.

Some are good buys at current levels — but they might not be the ones you expect.

Click here to watch the latest episode of MoneyLine now, and have a great weekend.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post MoneyLine Podcast: How the Market’s Changed From One Year Ago appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.