MoneyLine Podcast: Analyzing Today’s Market Action

What a week it has been — and it’s only Tuesday.

Just one day after falling into correction territory, the Nasdaq rallied 3.7% to record one of its best days since November.

This isn’t the first time in history that the Nasdaq has quickly fallen 10% or more. I analyze the action for you in today’s new episode of MoneyLine, including an in-depth look at the recent pullback in technology and growth stocks.

What I have to share with you is fascinating. Looking back to 1980, the fastest bear markets were typically followed by violent rallies that lasted more than a year. I’m talking about 4X the average annual return for stocks!

And if you’re worried about interest rates … don’t fret. I also explain what history tells us about the correlation between higher rates and stocks.

Then, I want to talk about one of my idols — Cathie Wood of ARK Investments. The media has been bashing her lately, which ultimately shows just how bad those folks would be if they were the ones who managed our money. Yes, ARK is struggling this year. But over the last year, the last three years, and beyond … the firm has been able to more than double the market. Take that CNBC!

While tech stocks continue to ride the wild roller coaster, the one asset class that’s been the best place to hide out has been cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and the smaller, lesser known altcoins with even greater long-term potential have held up very well recently. I talk in the podcast about how important cryptos are for every portfolio. Plus, I clue you in on how they compare to gold. (Hint: Gold is dead money in my opinion … and it has been for a long time.)

Finally, it’s time to hand out the ticker symbols. So get ready …

I share five stocks that are beaten down and could be bargains for long-term investors. I also share five stocks that have held up well and are trading near highs — including some potentially big winners in the years ahead.

This is a must-watch episode as Dr. McCall once again makes an appearance to administer some tough love and important pullback therapy. Click here to watch it now.

