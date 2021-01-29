MoneyLine Podcast: An Unbiased Opinion on This Week’s Trading

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Unless you’ve been living under a rock this week, you’ve seen what amounted to some of the craziest trading I’ve ever seen in my 20+ years of investing.

That volatility continued into the weekend, and now Wall Street and individual investors alike are trying to wrap their heads around the oddity that is “Wall Street Bets.”

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I give you the big-picture view of what’s going on with the sub-Reddit page. I’ll also share my thoughts on Robinhood’s involvement and the short-selling firms that have gotten crushed this week.

This is one of the only places you’ll hear an unbiased view of the headlines. I am not invested in any of the high-flying stocks, and longtime MoneyWire readers know that I only want what’s best for the average investor. So I strongly encourage you to tune into the podcast.

After we get that out of the way, it’s time to introduce a brand-new segment to the show. I call it simply “Investing 101.” I am often asked how to manage volatility… and rightly so. I walk you through my game plan on how to invest when stocks are up and down — like they have been this week.

You know I like to show visuals to help get my point across. Take a look at the chart below of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT). It was added to the Early Stage Investor portfolio in July 2019, and since then it’s up more than 1,500%!

But it wasn’t a straight shot up. There were times when the stock was down more than 20%, and investors who were easily spooked would likely have panicked and sold. Those investors aren’t sitting on 1,500%+ profits … but we are. You don’t want to be one of the people missing out on life-changing gains like those from Fulgent.

I talk about this scenario as well as another real-life example in much more detail in the podcast.

And I bet you already know how we wrap up this crazy week. If you guessed with a live Ask Matt section … you’re absolutely right. I take your questions just as they come in on Twitter.

If you want to be an in-the-know investor equipped with the best strategies to make life-changing profits over the long term, this is an episode of MoneyLine that you do not want to miss.

Have a great weekend!

