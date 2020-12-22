MoneyLine Podcast: 5 Stocking Stuffer Stocks Under $5

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are only three more sleeps ‘til Christmas, and aside from waiting on the big man to deliver his usual bundle of treats, you may also be waiting on some of your own packages to be delivered this year.

Or maybe you’re still trying to figure out some last-minute gift ideas.

Well, I did my shopping early this year. And my gift to you is packaged in today’s new episode of MoneyLine …

5 Stocking Stuffer Stocks Under $5!

Low-priced stocks are always a hit among investors, so what could be better to stuff into your virtual stocking?

And if you are one of those folks who haven’t finished your shopping just yet, I encourage you to spread the joy. Not only are these picks big potential winners … they also allow you to share your love for the stock market with your own loved ones!

Now, if you’d rather keep these stocking stuffers for yourself to enjoy, there’s no judgment here. No matter what you choose, this is an episode you do not want to miss.

Here’s a little hint about each of the stocks I’m sharing today:

Stock #1: A developer of blood tests to detect a range of cancers — which is a huge trend right now.

Stock #2: A great way to play the proximity trade and life getting back to normal.

Stock #3: A nutraceutical company that is going after the large aging population.

Stock #4: A play on batteries and electric vehicles.

Stock #5: One word — bitcoin.

That’s the best I can give you for now. You’ll have to watch the podcast to find out their names and tickers … and why I like them so much right now.

While this holiday season is a different one, I hope you’re able to enjoy it with loved ones — virtually or safely in person. I wish those of you who celebrate it a Merry Christmas!

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

