MoneyLine Podcast: 4 IPOs and 5 Stocks to Watch Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a special day for the McCall team …

Source: Shutterstock

We are closing in on 10,000 Twitter followers!

That’s incredible, and I want to thank everyone who has joined the community and helped facilitate some great educational (and often amusing) banter.

Today’s new episode of MoneyLine is our 10K Special, and in it I share some of my favorite stocks on my watch list right now. They all have one thing in common — they trade here in the U.S. but are based overseas.

Most people are underinvested in the international markets, but the upside potential for this asset class over the next year is incredibly high. You really can’t afford to miss out on the names of these five stocks. One is an e-commerce company setting up for a great buying opportunity. One is a Chinese biotech (and you know how well we’ve done with these in the past), and another is a junior Google. Find out the news and the tickers on today’s show.

Then, what’s a MoneyLine podcast without a segment on SPACs? This remains one of the hottest trends in the market right now! I go through a random list of more than 10 SPACs and give you my on-the-spot opinion on each — good, bad, or ugly! You may even already own some of them …

Speaking of SPACs, this is a huge week for IPOs — the traditional way of going public. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) went public to lots of fanfare. But if you don’t already know, I am not a fan of either at current prices — or even lower prices. Both are stocks to avoid for the foreseeable future.

However, there are four IPOs this week that you MUST add to your watchlist. And they’re not even making headlines! I’ll detail each of them in the podcast.

So let’s recap. It’s our 10K Special … you get five new stocks ideas … four IPOs you need to watch … and a rundown of the SPAC market.

Plus, as part of our special episode, I am offering a one-year subscription to my Investment Opportunities newsletter for only $49. That’s half off! And you’ll get a $49 credit to use toward any other product I produce. Simply call my dedicated customer service team at 1-800-219-8592 or email feedback@investorplace.com and mention “10K” as the special code.

I thank you again for being a loyal reader of MoneyWire — and a loyal listener to MoneyLine! I’d love to have you join me as a loyal subscriber as well. Your bank account will thank you.

Click here to catch the latest episode of MoneyLine now.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post MoneyLine Podcast: 4 IPOs and 5 Stocks to Watch Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.