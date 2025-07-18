MoneyHero Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MoneyHero Limited regains compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, closing above $1.00 per share for 10 days.

MoneyHero Limited, a personal finance platform and digital insurance brokerage in Greater Southeast Asia, announced on July 18, 2025, that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. The Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department notified the company that its ordinary shares have closed at or above $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days, resolving an earlier compliance issue that began on April 7, 2025, when its shares fell below the required price. MoneyHero operates across Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines, and has a portfolio that includes various B2C and B2B platforms, as well as an equity stake in Malaysian fintech Jirnexu. The company has over 260 commercial partners and approximately 5.7 million monthly unique users as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

The company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which is crucial for maintaining its listing status on a major stock exchange.

The compliance status was achieved after the company's ordinary shares closed at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days, reflecting a potential recovery in investor confidence.

MoneyHero's diverse portfolio and significant user base of approximately 5.7 million Monthly Unique Users strengthen its market position and growth potential in the fintech sector across Greater Southeast Asia.

Backing from notable investors such as Peter Thiel and Richard Li may enhance the company's credibility and attractiveness to potential investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq of non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, indicating a potential volatility or instability in its stock price.

Regaining compliance only occurred after the stock's bid price had been below the required threshold for over a month, which may reflect underlying challenges in market perception or company performance.

Despite regaining compliance, being under the minimum bid price requirement could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial health and stability going forward.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from MoneyHero Limited?

MoneyHero Limited announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after meeting the necessary closing price for 10 consecutive days.

When did MoneyHero receive the Compliance Notice?

MoneyHero received the Compliance Notice from Nasdaq on July 17, 2025, confirming compliance with listing rules.

What led to the compliance issue for MoneyHero?

The compliance issue arose when MoneyHero's ordinary shares closed below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.

How many Monthly Unique Users did MoneyHero have recently?

As of March 31, 2025, MoneyHero had approximately 5.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platforms.

What services does MoneyHero provide?

MoneyHero is a personal finance aggregation platform and a digital insurance brokerage serving Greater Southeast Asia.

$MNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $MNY stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated July 17, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).





As previously announced, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on April 7, 2025 that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement as the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was below US$1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days.





According to the Compliance Notice, the Company regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares has been US$1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days, from July 2, 2025 to July 16, 2025, and the matter is now closed.







About MoneyHero Group















) is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 260 commercial partner relationships as at March 31, 2025, and had approximately 5.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit



www.MoneyHeroGroup.com



.







