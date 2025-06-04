MoneyHero Limited Partners with RCBC to Enhance Credit Card Offerings in the Philippines

MoneyHero partners with RCBC to enhance credit card offerings and improve financial access in the Philippines.

MoneyHero Limited, a prominent personal finance aggregation platform in Greater Southeast Asia, has announced a strategic partnership with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) to enhance its credit card offerings in the Philippines. This collaboration will integrate RCBC's diverse range of rewards, lifestyle, travel, and premium credit card products into MoneyHero's digital platform, streamlining the process for Filipinos to discover and apply for suitable credit cards. The partnership aims to improve customer experience and increase accessibility to personal financial solutions, leveraging MoneyHero's digital technology alongside RCBC's innovative banking services. The collaboration signals a commitment to fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem in the region, with both companies expressing optimism about the potential for growth and enhanced consumer engagement.

Potential Positives

MoneyHero’s strategic partnership with RCBC enhances its credit card offerings in the Philippines, significantly expanding its product portfolio and market presence.

This collaboration leverages RCBC’s strong growth in consumer finance, indicating a promising opportunity for MoneyHero to increase user engagement and acquisition in the region.

The integration of RCBC’s credit card products into MoneyHero’s platform aims to improve the overall customer experience, facilitating easier access for Filipinos to compare and apply for credit cards.

The partnership aligns with MoneyHero’s mission to simplify financial choices for consumers and advance financial inclusion, reinforcing its position as a leading digital acquisition partner in Southeast Asia.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced by MoneyHero?

MoneyHero has partnered with RCBC to integrate its credit card offerings into MoneyHero's digital platform.

How will this partnership benefit Filipino consumers?

This partnership allows Filipinos to easily compare and apply for a wide range of credit cards tailored to their financial needs.

What products will be offered through MoneyHero's platform?

The partnership will offer RCBC’s full suite of rewards, lifestyle, travel, and premium credit card products.

What impact does this partnership have on MoneyHero's market presence?

This collaboration strengthens MoneyHero's position as a leading digital acquisition partner in the Philippines and expands its product offerings.

Who are the key executives involved in this partnership?

Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, and Arniel Vincent B. Ong, RCBC Credit Cards President & CEO, are key executives involved in this partnership.

$MNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $MNY stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SINGAPORE, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





MoneyHero Limited





(NASDAQ:





MNY





) (MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with





Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation





(“RCBC”), a trusted leader in Philippine banking known for its customer-focused innovation and inclusive financial services, through its card servicing entity, RCBC Bankard Services Corporation (“RCBC Credit Cards”). Through this collaboration, MoneyHero will integrate RCBC’s full suite of rewards, lifestyle, travel, and premium credit card products into its digital platform, enabling Filipinos to seamlessly discover, compare, and apply for cards that suit their personal financial needs.





This partnership significantly expands MoneyHero’s credit card offerings in the Philippines and reinforces its position as the leading digital acquisition partner for banks and personal finance aggregation and comparison platforms in the region. By combining MoneyHero’s digital conversion expertise with RCBC’s strong growth momentum in consumer finance and strategic focus on data-driven innovation, the strategic partnership will improve customer experience and expand access to personal financial solutions. Together, they will advance a more inclusive and digitally empowered financial ecosystem for Filipinos.







Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, said:



“We are excited to welcome RCBC as a partner on our platform. By combining MoneyHero’s aggregation technology with RCBC’s rich credit card portfolio, we are empowering Filipino consumers to make smarter financial decisions. This partnership continues our mission to simplify financial choices for consumers while supporting our bank partners in driving digital acquisition at scale. This partnership accelerates our penetration into regional markets, deepens user engagement, and highlights our asset-light, mutually-beneficially partnership-led growth model.”







Arniel Vincent B. Ong, RCBC Credit Cards President & CEO, said:



“We’re excited to partner with MoneyHero to offer our full suite of credit cards directly to consumers through a seamless digital experience. Our credit card business has shown exceptional momentum, with credit card receivables growing 48% and cards in force increasing 21% in 2024 alone, underscoring strong consumer engagement. This rapid growth in credit cards will make us a powerful partner for MoneyHero’s expanding presence in the country. By integrating with MoneyHero’s platform, we’re making it easier for Filipinos to compare and apply for the card that best fits their needs, strengthening our commitment to innovation and financial inclusion.”​​​​​







About MoneyHero Group











MoneyHero Limited





(NASDAQ:





MNY





) is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 290 commercial partner relationships as at 31 December 2024, and had approximately 6.2 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 31 December 2024. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit





www.MoneyHeroGroup.com





.







About Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation







RCBC is a leading financial services provider in the Philippines offering a wide range of banking and financial products and services. RCBC is engaged in all aspects of traditional banking, investment banking, microfinance, retail financing (auto, mortgage and housing loans, and credit cards), remittance, leasing, foreign exchange, and stock brokering. RCBC is a member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC), one of the oldest and largest conglomerates in South East Asia. For more information, please visit





https://www.rcbc.com





.







About RCBC Bankard Services Corporation







RCBC Bankard Services Corporation (“RBSC”) manages credit cards, personal loans, and merchant payment solutions for Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (“RCBC”). RCBC and RBSC are part of the Yuchengco Group of Companies, one of Southeast Asia’s oldest and largest conglomerates. RBSC provides innovative cashless payments and versatile add-on services. For more information about RBSC, please visit



www.rcbccredit.com



.







