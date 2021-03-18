MoneyGram To Join Pay+ Mobile Wallet To Expand Digital Presence In Middle East

(RTTNews) - MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) said Thursday that it has signed an agreement to join Pay+ mobile wallet to expand digital presence in the Middle East.

Pay+ is a mobile wallet powered by Ooredoo Oman and the National Bank of Oman. It is a first-to-market development that will empower consumers in Oman to transfer money internationally as well as make deposits, withdrawals and bill payments.

Under the strategic partnership, Pay+ mobile wallet users will be able to send money in near real-time across the MoneyGram global network of over 200 countries and territories.

