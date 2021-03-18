Markets
MGI

MoneyGram To Join Pay+ Mobile Wallet To Expand Digital Presence In Middle East

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) said Thursday that it has signed an agreement to join Pay+ mobile wallet to expand digital presence in the Middle East.

Pay+ is a mobile wallet powered by Ooredoo Oman and the National Bank of Oman. It is a first-to-market development that will empower consumers in Oman to transfer money internationally as well as make deposits, withdrawals and bill payments.

Under the strategic partnership, Pay+ mobile wallet users will be able to send money in near real-time across the MoneyGram global network of over 200 countries and territories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular