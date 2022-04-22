MoneyGram To Defend Litigation And Claims By Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

(RTTNews) - New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have filed a lawsuit against MoneyGram International, Inc. and MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc. for repeatedly violating consumer protection laws. The lawsuit alleges that MoneyGram did not accurately notify consumers when their transfers would be available to recipients abroad and failed to implement required policies and procedures designed to help protect consumers, essentially leaving consumers in the dark about their money transfers when something went wrong.

MoneyGram said the company is fully prepared to vigorously defend itself and expose the meritless nature of the lawsuit in court.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.