Markets
MGI

MoneyGram To Defend Litigation And Claims By Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have filed a lawsuit against MoneyGram International, Inc. and MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc. for repeatedly violating consumer protection laws. The lawsuit alleges that MoneyGram did not accurately notify consumers when their transfers would be available to recipients abroad and failed to implement required policies and procedures designed to help protect consumers, essentially leaving consumers in the dark about their money transfers when something went wrong.

MoneyGram said the company is fully prepared to vigorously defend itself and expose the meritless nature of the lawsuit in court.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular