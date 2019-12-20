MoneyGram Teams Up With Brightwell to Ease Money Transfer

MoneyGram International, Inc. MGI has partnered Brightwell, a financial technology (FinTech) company, to allow crew members support their family and friends by sending money digitally with the use of MoneyGram on Brightwell app.



Brightwell, Atlanta-based financial technology company, aids global workers’ payments as well as send and spend money safely and easily. The company offers financial services including cross-border remittance, person-to-person payments transfers and digital bank accounts to global workers from more than 140 countries. Its products cater to the financial needs of crews. For businesses, Brightwell’s cutting-edge products lower costs, enhance security and streamline cash management. For crews, its financial management suite comprises an easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card, and integrated global transfer services.



The partnership between the two financial giants will provide cruise workers a simple and profitable way to send money home directly from their mobile devices. The remittance can be completed before arrival at the port.



MoneyGram, headquartered in Dallas, is the second-largest money transfer company in the world. It caters to both individuals and businesses globally. Individuals use the company’s services to transfer money from any country where MoneyGram has an agent location.



