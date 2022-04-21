MoneyGram sued by U.S., New York regulators over remittance transfers

Adds details from complaint, share price, pending acquisition

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O, one of the largest U.S. providers ofremittance transfers, was sued on Thursday by two regulators for repeatedly violating a federal rule designed to make the transfers more transparent and less risky.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James said MoneyGram has repeatedly given senders inaccurate information about when transferred money would be available to recipients abroad.

The regulators also said MoneyGram has repeatedly failed to properly address customer complaints in accordance with the 2013 rule.

In morning trading, MoneyGram shares were down 83 cents, or 7.8%, at $9.82.

MoneyGram did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Dallas-based company agreed in February to be acquired by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners in a $1.8 billion transaction.

Remittance transfers let people in the United States send money electronically to friends and family in other countries, and exceed $100 billion annually.

The CFPB said it has previously examined MoneyGram's remittance transfer procedures and directed it to fix problems. "But MoneyGram's violations continued," the complaint said.

Thursday's lawsuit seeks unspecified refunds, restitution and civil damages, among other remedies.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Paul Simao)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.