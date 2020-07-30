MoneyGram Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) reported that its second quarter net loss narrowed to $4.6 million or $0.06 per share from $27.2 million or $0.41 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue was $279.8 million, a decline of 14% or 13% on a constant currency basis primarily driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the first part of the quarter as the company reported positive revenue growth in the month of June.

Money transfer revenue was $253.1 million, down 10% or 9% on a constant currency basis related to the impact of COVID-19 on the first part of the quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share and revenues of $255.77 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it did not provide a specific third quarter outlook, as a result of continuing economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if revenue trends remain in their current range, then the company would anticipate sustained Adjusted EBITDA growth in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.