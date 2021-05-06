MoneyGram Q1 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to $15.4 million or $0.19 per share from $21.5 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Operating income was $8.4 million, a decrease of 36% from last year, hurt by the elimination of Ripple market development fees, lower investment income and severance costs.

Total revenue was $310.1 million, represented an increase of 7% on a reported basis or an increase of 3% on a constant currency basis.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share and revenues of $300.35 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Money transfer revenue was $285.4 million, up 12%, or 8% on a constant currency basis, driven by double-digit transaction growth.

Looking ahead for the second-quarter, the company anticipates total revenue in the range of $315 million to $325 million based on continuing growth in its money transfer business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.