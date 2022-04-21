MoneyGram is sued by U.S., New York regulators over remittance transfers

US Markets
MoneyGram International Inc was sued on Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James for violating a federal rule designed to make remittance transfers more transparent and less risky.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the CFPB and James said MoneyGram has repeatedly given senders inaccurate information about when remittance transfers would be available to recipients abroad, and repeatedly failed to properly address customer complaints.

