MoneyGram International Is Money in the Bank

What was once called money transfers for decades is now called digital P2P payments. The money transfer term, which began in 1872, just doesn’t cut it in today's digital age. The second-largest provider of digital P2P payments is MoneyGram International (MGI), with over 150 million customers. The company operates in more than 200 countries with a global network of approximately 347,000 agent locations.

MoneyGram made headlines in January 2017, when it announced that it was being acquired by Chinese financial firm Ant Financial Services, which is owned by AliBaba (BABA). The deal was later rejected by U.S. regulators due to national security fears and ownership issues by a Chinese corporation. The stock has never recovered from those transaction-related highs and is down over 60% from early 2017 levels.

I am bullish on MGI, due to potential margin improvement and its valuable payment infrastructure assets, which make it a prime acquisition target. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Revenue Sources

Global money transfers are still the company’s primary source of revenues, accounting for 92% of the business year-to-date. Of that amount, 23% was considered digital revenue. This includes sources such as MoneyGram Online, digital partners, and mobile wallets.

The company’s goal is to have 50% of money transfer revenues derived from digital sources by 2024. In-person transfers, at locations such as Wal-Mart (WMT) stores, will still be a significant part of revenues for the foreseeable future.

Stellar Development Foundation

In October of this year, MoneyGram announced an agreement with the Stellar Development Foundation. SDF is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source public blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and then transferred globally.

MoneyGram's network, when integrated with the Stellar blockchain and Circle's stablecoin USDC, will enable cash funding and payout in local currency. For MGI customers, this arrangement will provide the ability to convert USDC to cash, or cash to USDC.

The company has partnered with cryptocurrencies before. In 2019, it announced it was partnering with Ripple to utilize the digital asset XRP for cross-border transactions.

Recent Financial Results

In the third quarter, core business revenues (excluding investment income) were up 3%, with money transfer transactions up 4%. MoneyGram online delivered 34% revenue growth and 31% transaction growth.

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding unusual items) increased 5% over the same period in 2020 and 14% over 2019. The company stated that the quality of earnings continues to improve, due to margin-accretive digital growth and strong expense management.

The company expects this growth to continue in the fourth quarter, calling for 30%+ growth in digital revenues and total revenues of approximately $325 million. It also called for Q4 EBITDA of $60 million, which is an 18.5% adjusted margin, a sequential improvement from 17.7% in Q3. Free cash flow is expected to be positive at $24 million.

Balance Sheet

The company’s balance sheet is reflective of a financial services company as opposed to a technology firm. 80% of the asset base is in settlement assets ($3.6 billion), which is cash in the process of being transferred by customers. This is entirely offset by a liability called payment service obligations.

Overall, the company believes its balance sheet is in good shape and recently announced that it will make a voluntary $15 million term loan principal repayment. In addition, MoneyGram has authorized a stock repurchase program totaling $50 million.

MoneyGram Valuation Is Not Expensive

Earnings estimates for 2022, which is expected to be a “normalized” year absent of material COVID-19 pandemic issues, are approximately $0.50. That makes the valuation exceptionally low for a stock hovering around $6.30 per share.

In addition, the company’s business model and financial capabilities have not materially changed since the 2017 acquisition attempt, which valued the company at $18 per share.

I am bullish on MGI stock. I believe it can continue to grow and improve margins. In addition, its irreplaceable digital and physical infrastructure would make it a prime acquisition candidate.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, MGI has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on one Hold and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At 6.00, the average MoneyGram price target implies 5.1% downside potential.

