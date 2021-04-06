MoneyGram Hires Hilary Jackson As COO

(RTTNews) - Credit services provider MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) announced on Monday the appointment of Hilary Jackson as the new Chief Operating Officer, effective April 26. Jackson will be reporting to Chairman and CEO, Alex Holmes.

Jackson currently works as Chief Operating Officer at Selene Holdings. Before joining Selene, she has held various executive roles at Capital One.

Jackson also has 12 years working experience at Bank of America, where she was heading the mortgage lines of business. Within mortgage servicing business, she led risk assessment and analytics, horizontal business controls, business transformation, strategic implementation, program management, and loss mitigation operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Holmes said, "We continue to accelerate our digital transformation, Hilary's strong track record of success leading technology and operations functions in the financial services sector will be critical to helping MoneyGram continue to lead the evolution of digital P2P payments and mobilize the movement of money."

