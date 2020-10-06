MoneyGram Extends Relationship With Walmart For Three Years - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - MoneyGram International (MGI) entered into a three-year extension to its relationship with Walmart, through March 2024. MoneyGram's services at Walmart, including Walmart2World, the MoneyGram powered white label money transfer service, are available in over 4,700 Walmart locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as through the co-branded digital platform.

"This longer-term extension is a testament to our strong alignment on customer-centric strategies as well as continued preference for the MoneyGram brand at the point-of-sale," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram CEO.

