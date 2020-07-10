MoneyGram Benefits From Robust Digital Transactions in June

MoneyGram International, Inc. MGI recently announced that its API-driven online platform has been gaining from strong customer demand driven by its digital capabilities. This has led to robust digital transaction growth for the company in June.

Case in point, MoneyGram witnessed digital transaction growth of 106% year over year last month. Strength of the company’s direct to consumer channel – MoneyGram Online, digital partnerships and increased account deposit and mobile wallet transactions primarily drove digital growth in June. The reported figure for June is even higher than the record-breaking digital transaction growth of 100% in May.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the company’s digital transactions gained further momentum as more customers opted for digital channels for payment purposes. This is clearly evident from MoneyGram’s digital business, which witnessed year-over-year surge of 81% in April from 57% growth reported in first-quarter 2020.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 36.4% in a year against the industry’s decline of 18.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Concurrent with the June digital growth news, MoneyGram has also announced its intention to extend digital presence in Ireland. The move comes as no surprise as the company has been striving to enhance its digital platform on the back of several digital alliances in a number of markets. This has led the company to reach more than 70 countries digitally.

Further, the company partnered with Digital Financial Services last month, which will expand MoneyGram’s presence in UAE —the third largest outbound remittance country in the world. In the same month, it also tied up with Global Money Express with an intention to tap the South Korean remittance market. The company’s collaboration with Al Rajhi Bank last month is testament to the fact that MoneyGram is also eyeing the Saudi Arabian remittance market.

Moreover, a robust digital business bodes well for MoneyGram since its revenues have been declining since 2017 through first-quarter 2020. Revenues have been impacted by a deliberate strategy of higher compliance control and imposition of limits on certain transactions. Total revenues in the first quarter declined further due to the pandemic and government-issued shelter-in-place orders. Also, high compliance and investment in business hiked costs over the years causing margin erosion.

Nevertheless, we believe that the company’s strong digital business is likely to enable MoneyGram to generate revenue growth in the days ahead. This, in turn, will also provide it a competitive edge over peers like Western Union Co. WU, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Square, Inc. SQ.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.