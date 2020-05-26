MoneyGram And Uber Partner To Support Drivers

(RTTNews) - MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has partnered with Uber to provide drivers and delivery couriers a discount on digital money transfers sent to family and friends in over 200 countries and territories.

The company noted that anyone who earns on Uber's platform, including the Driver app, Uber Eats, Uber Freight and Uber Works, is eligible for this discount.

The promotional partnership has initially launched in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

MGI closed Tuesday regular trading at $2.12 up $0.20 or 10.42 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $0.10 or 4.72%.

