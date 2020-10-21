Moneyball for the Enterprise

By Janeen Gelbart, leadership expert and CEO & co-founder of Indiggo, an AI driven solution that unlocks, drives and measures enterprise ROL®

We were never going to bridge the gap Billy Beane

At a certain point, every leader in every industry is forced to look at something that has been the same for too long and have the courage to change the game. It has been far too long since we questioned the game of leadership and management execution.

Oakland Athletics General Manager Billy Beane challenged a status quo approach to baseball by leveraging new game changing metrics and strategies. This new approach allowed him to create a winning team.

Adapt or die – It's not something that's going to solve itself. Billy Beane

Many people prefer to get by or even fail rather than change an old habit… as long as there is a valid excuse to hide behind. When faced with a mandate to win with the resources he had, Billy Beane chose to push against the status quo. He challenged how decisions were made and resources were deployed. Not an easy thing to do when in every organization, there will always be naysayers that will find seemingly valid reasons to cling to the way things have always been done. People whose default mode is the status quo operate with no sense of urgency until it’s too late.

So what can we change about the way we execute? What decisions, data and metrics do we need that we are not yet leveraging to win the game? What informed conversations and strategic choices are not yet happening? And importantly – how can we simplify this new way of working so that clear, focused aligned action becomes regular, easily repeatable and integrated into the flow of work at scale?

Moneyball used statistical analysis to identify and focus on the specific metrics that had the greatest impact on the outcome of a game. By analogy, enterprises must also identify and focus on what will have the biggest impact on their success. This new approach to leadership execution must focus leaders at all levels on the 20% of things that will have 80% of the impact.

Predictability, predictability, predictability. What's the path to least risk? What's the greater chance of getting some return on this asset? Billy Beane

The greatest asset of any enterprise is their leaders and managers. As long as there is no transparent data and no shared and inclusive playbook for success, we will continue to base our future on flying blind and hoping we will win. It can seem like a daunting endeavor to help every manager to quickly improve his/her execution – especially at scale and on a global level. More importantly how do we tie that effort into the key current strategies necessary for success?

Organizations that rely on a few star players to achieve success are at risk every single day. Often, execution gets funneled to the same top performers to get done. In contrast, equipping every manager at every level to execute successfully on strategic priorities will dramatically surpass the efforts of a few superstars.

As in Moneyball, enterprises must make leadership execution about the highest value plays that each manager should focus on. This collective focus and alignment will raise the tide so that everyone can play at a higher level. This framework raises the execution capacity across the entire curve of performers. AI based analytics and nudges can help every manager at every level create a more effective pathway to success by helping them focus on what matters most in their role, their business unit and at any given period in time. The related metrics missing in today’s enterprise must be based on creating and maintaining

Strategic Clarity

Leadership Alignment

Connection to Purpose

Focused Action

Together these 4 fundamentals build a transparent, accountable, empowered and agile operating environment increasing trust and wellbeing in the process.

In this manner, we can unlock the capacity of the top 30% of the enterprise that is currently trapped in a world where they are not equipped to “get on base” often enough. Unique leadership and strategy data leveraging predictive and prescriptive analytics can be deployed to reduce risk of failure and optimize the focused execution of all levels of management. By creating a multiplier effect that leverages the capacity of all managers versus a select few, the chances of successful execution skyrocket.

It’s all about taking a step back and playing in a different way to win in a very different world. We must rethink how we play the game, through a fresh framework that generates a better return on what leaders and managers do every day, in every play. In this way organizations will not only bridge the gap but access a level of success that was unimaginable before.

Janeen Gelbart is CEO and co-founder of Indiggo, a company that has created Return On Leadership® an AI driven tech solution that provides a concrete measurable way to drive a greater return for leaders, managers and the enterprise.

