The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

A comfortable retirement, if you want at least 20 years’ worth, will cost you millions in nearly half the United States.

GOBankingRates determined the amount you need to save monthly for a comfortable retirement by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration.

Using the retirement age of 65 and the life expectancy of 85, a variety of ages were used to calculate savings including saving at ages 20 and 30. These monthly savings also include Social Security. GOBankingRates’ data notes that average monthly Social Security benefits are $1,876 for one person.

Key Findings

It costs more than $3 million in Hawaii to experience a 20-year comfortable retirement. To reach the full amount of $3,105,384 needed to live to age 85, you would need to start saving $5,751 a month at age 20 or $7,394 a month at age 30 (with Social Security benefits).

These states include Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah, Oregon, Rhode Island, Alaska, New York, Connecticut, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, Arizona, Maine, Vermont, Florida, Virginia and Delaware. Retirees with less than $500,000 in savings can fund 20 years of a comfortable retirement in just four states. These include Louisiana ($499,020), Arkansas ($489,937), Mississippi ($442,620) and West Virginia (the cheapest state for a comfortable 20-year retirement at $434,501 in savings).

In alphabetical state order, see how much you need to save every month for a comfortable retirement.

Alabama

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $73,678

$73,678 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $573,163

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,061

$1,061 If you start at age 30: $1,365

Alaska

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $113,674

$113,674 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,373,083

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,543

$2,543 If you start at age 30: $3,269

Arizona

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,930

$104,930 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,198,203

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,219

$2,219 If you start at age 30: $2,853

Arkansas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,517

$69,517 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $489,937

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $907

$907 If you start at age 30: $1,167

California

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $162,045

$162,045 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,340,510

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $4,334

$4,334 If you start at age 30: $5,573

Colorado

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $120,778

$120,778 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,515,171

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,806

$2,806 If you start at age 30: $3,608

Connecticut

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $110,596

$110,596 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,311,531

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,429

$2,429 If you start at age 30: $3,123

Delaware

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $98,685

$98,685 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,988

$1,988 If you start at age 30: $2,556

Florida

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $101,626

$101,626 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,132,118

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,097

$2,097 If you start at age 30: $2,696

Georgia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501

$89,501 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $889,631

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,647

$1,647 If you start at age 30: $2,118

Hawaii

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $200,289

$200,289 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,105,384

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $5,751

$5,751 If you start at age 30: $7,394

Idaho

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,893

$106,893 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,237,471

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,292

$2,292 If you start at age 30: $2,946

Illinois

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $83,406

$83,406 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $767,734

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,422

$1,422 If you start at age 30: $1,828

Indiana

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,613

$77,613 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $651,857

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,207

$1,207 If you start at age 30: $1,552

Iowa

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,527

$74,527 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $590,147

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,093

$1,093 If you start at age 30: $1,405

Kansas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,293

$74,293 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $585,465

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,084

$1,084 If you start at age 30: $1,394

Kentucky

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,899

$72,899 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $557,577

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,033

$1,033 If you start at age 30: $1,328

Louisiana

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,971

$69,971 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $499,020

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $924

$924 If you start at age 30: $1,188

Maine

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,397

$104,397 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,187,545

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,199

$2,199 If you start at age 30: $2,827

Maryland

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $105,060

$105,060 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,200,803

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,224

$2,224 If you start at age 30: $2,859

Massachusetts

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $143,885

$143,885 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,977,309

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $3,662

$3,662 If you start at age 30: $4,708

Michigan

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,275

$77,275 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $645,105

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,195

$1,195 If you start at age 30: $1,536

Minnesota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,599

$92,599 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $951,593

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,762

$1,762 If you start at age 30: $2,266

Mississippi

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $67,151

$67,151 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $442,620

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $820

$820 If you start at age 30: $1,054

Missouri

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,431

$76,431 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $628,219

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,163

$1,163 If you start at age 30: $1,496

Montana

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $107,035

$107,035 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,240,305

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,297

$2,297 If you start at age 30: $2,953

Nebraska

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $79,958

$79,958 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $698,758

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,294

$1,294 If you start at age 30: $1,664

Nevada

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,716

$106,716 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,233,930

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,285

$2,285 If you start at age 30: $2,938

New Hampshire

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $118,035

$118,035 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,460,296

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,704

$2,704 If you start at age 30: $3,477

New Jersey

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $123,370

$123,370 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,902

$2,902 If you start at age 30: $3,731

New Mexico

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,305

$85,305 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $805,701

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,492

$1,492 If you start at age 30: $1,918

New York

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328

$111,328 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,326,162

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,456

$2,456 If you start at age 30: $3,158

North Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $90,206

$90,206 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $903,726

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,674

$1,674 If you start at age 30: $2,152

North Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935

$80,935 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $718,307

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,330

$1,330 If you start at age 30: $1,710

Ohio

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,058

$76,058 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $620,769

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,150

$1,150 If you start at age 30: $1,478

Oklahoma

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,010

$72,010 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $539,812

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,000

$1,000 If you start at age 30: $1,285

Oregon

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $116,724

$116,724 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,434,094

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,656

$2,656 If you start at age 30: $3,415

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $81,739

$81,739 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $734,378

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,360

$1,360 If you start at age 30: $1,749

Rhode Island

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $115,926

$115,926 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,418,134

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,626

$2,626 If you start at age 30: $3,377

South Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702

$84,702 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $793,646

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,470

$1,470 If you start at age 30: $1,890

South Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,827

$85,827 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $816,151

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,511

$1,511 If you start at age 30: $1,943

Tennessee

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,451

$84,451 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $788,630

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,460

$1,460 If you start at age 30: $1,878

Texas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,459

$85,459 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $808,779

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,498

$1,498 If you start at age 30: $1,926

Utah

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $117,038

$117,038 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,440,357

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,667

$2,667 If you start at age 30: $3,429

Vermont

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $103,361

$103,361 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,166,822

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,161

$2,161 If you start at age 30: $2,778

Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $100,213

$100,213 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,103,871

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,044

$2,044 If you start at age 30: $2,628

Washington

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $132,485

$132,485 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,749,300

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $3,239

$3,239 If you start at age 30: $4,165

West Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $66,745

$66,745 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $434,501

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $805

$805 If you start at age 30: $1,035

Wisconsin

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $87,554

$87,554 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $850,695

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,575

$1,575 If you start at age 30: $2,025

Wyoming

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,488

$92,488 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $949,365

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,758

$1,758 If you start at age 30: $2,260

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount you need to save monthly in order to retire comfortably. First, GOBankingRates found each state’s total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for grocery, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous, as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each state was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled in order to find the amount needed to live comfortably. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration for each state. Using the average Social Security benefits as well as the total cost of living comfortably, the amount needed to live comfortably after Social Security benefits can be calculated. A variety of ages were used to calculate savings; started saving at 20, 25 and 30, the age of retirement is 65, and the life expectancy is 80, 85 and 90 years old. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.

