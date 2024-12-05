News & Insights

The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

December 05, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

A comfortable retirement, if you want at least 20 years’ worth, will cost you millions in nearly half the United States.

GOBankingRates determined the amount you need to save monthly for a comfortable retirement by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration.

Using the retirement age of 65 and the life expectancy of 85, a variety of ages were used to calculate savings including saving at ages 20 and 30. These monthly savings also include Social Security. GOBankingRates’ data notes that average monthly Social Security benefits are $1,876 for one person.

Key Findings

  • It costs more than $3 million in Hawaii to experience a 20-year comfortable retirement. To reach the full amount of $3,105,384 needed to live to age 85, you would need to start saving $5,751 a month at age 20 or $7,394 a month at age 30 (with Social Security benefits).
  • You’ll need more than $1 million in savings in 23 states for 20 years of a comfortable retirement. That’s nearly half of America. These states include Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah, Oregon, Rhode Island, Alaska, New York, Connecticut, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, Arizona, Maine, Vermont, Florida, Virginia and Delaware.
  • Retirees with less than $500,000 in savings can fund 20 years of a comfortable retirement in just four states. These include Louisiana ($499,020), Arkansas ($489,937), Mississippi ($442,620) and West Virginia (the cheapest state for a comfortable 20-year retirement at $434,501 in savings).

In alphabetical state order, see how much you need to save every month for a comfortable retirement.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $73,678
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $573,163

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,061
  • If you start at age 30: $1,365

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $113,674
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,373,083

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,543
  • If you start at age 30: $3,269

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,930
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,198,203

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,219
  • If you start at age 30: $2,853
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,517
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $489,937

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $907
  • If you start at age 30: $1,167
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $162,045
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,340,510

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $4,334
  • If you start at age 30: $5,573
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $120,778
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,515,171

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,806
  • If you start at age 30: $3,608
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $110,596
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,311,531

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,429
  • If you start at age 30: $3,123

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $98,685
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,988
  • If you start at age 30: $2,556
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $101,626
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,132,118

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,097
  • If you start at age 30: $2,696
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $889,631

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,647
  • If you start at age 30: $2,118
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $200,289
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,105,384

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $5,751
  • If you start at age 30: $7,394
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,893
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,237,471

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,292
  • If you start at age 30: $2,946

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $83,406
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $767,734

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,422
  • If you start at age 30: $1,828
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,613
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $651,857

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,207
  • If you start at age 30: $1,552
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,527
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $590,147

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,093
  • If you start at age 30: $1,405
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,293
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $585,465

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,084
  • If you start at age 30: $1,394
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,899
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $557,577

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,033
  • If you start at age 30: $1,328

City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,971
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $499,020

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $924
  • If you start at age 30: $1,188
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,397
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,187,545

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,199
  • If you start at age 30: $2,827
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $105,060
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,200,803

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,224
  • If you start at age 30: $2,859
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $143,885
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,977,309

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $3,662
  • If you start at age 30: $4,708
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,275
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $645,105

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,195
  • If you start at age 30: $1,536

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,599
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $951,593

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,762
  • If you start at age 30: $2,266
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $67,151
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $442,620

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $820
  • If you start at age 30: $1,054
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,431
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $628,219

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,163
  • If you start at age 30: $1,496
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $107,035
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,240,305

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,297
  • If you start at age 30: $2,953
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $79,958
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $698,758

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,294
  • If you start at age 30: $1,664

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $106,716
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,233,930

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,285
  • If you start at age 30: $2,938
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $118,035
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,460,296

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,704
  • If you start at age 30: $3,477
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $123,370
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,902
  • If you start at age 30: $3,731
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,305
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $805,701

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,492
  • If you start at age 30: $1,918
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,326,162

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,456
  • If you start at age 30: $3,158

North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $90,206
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $903,726

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,674
  • If you start at age 30: $2,152
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $718,307

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,330
  • If you start at age 30: $1,710
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,058
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $620,769

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,150
  • If you start at age 30: $1,478
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,010
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $539,812

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,000
  • If you start at age 30: $1,285
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $116,724
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,434,094

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,656
  • If you start at age 30: $3,415

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $81,739
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $734,378

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,360
  • If you start at age 30: $1,749
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $115,926
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,418,134

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,626
  • If you start at age 30: $3,377
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $793,646

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,470
  • If you start at age 30: $1,890
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,827
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $816,151

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,511
  • If you start at age 30: $1,943
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,451
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $788,630

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,460
  • If you start at age 30: $1,878

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,459
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $808,779

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,498
  • If you start at age 30: $1,926
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $117,038
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,440,357

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,667
  • If you start at age 30: $3,429
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $103,361
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,166,822

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,161
  • If you start at age 30: $2,778
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $100,213
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,103,871

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,044
  • If you start at age 30: $2,628
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $132,485
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,749,300

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $3,239
  • If you start at age 30: $4,165

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $66,745
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $434,501

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $805
  • If you start at age 30: $1,035
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $87,554
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $850,695

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,575
  • If you start at age 30: $2,025
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,488
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $949,365

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,758
  • If you start at age 30: $2,260

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount you need to save monthly in order to retire comfortably. First, GOBankingRates found each state’s total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for grocery, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous, as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each state was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled in order to find the amount needed to live comfortably. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration for each state. Using the average Social Security benefits as well as the total cost of living comfortably, the amount needed to live comfortably after Social Security benefits can be calculated. A variety of ages were used to calculate savings; started saving at 20, 25 and 30, the age of retirement is 65, and the life expectancy is 80, 85 and 90 years old. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.

