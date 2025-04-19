The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably on the East Coast

The cost of a comfortable retirement across all but three East Coast states amounts to more than $1 million in savings. Those who get a later start and begin saving for retirement at age 30 are looking at setting aside $1,890 on the low end and up to $4,708 — depending on the East Coast state you plan to retire in.

A GOBankingRates study outlined the amount of money you need to save monthly (including investment earnings) for a comfortable retirement in the United States and pulled each East Coast state for this piece.

Take a look at how much money is necessary for a comfortable East Coast retirement.

Connecticut

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $110,596

$110,596 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,311,531

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,429

$2,429 If you start at age 30: $3,123

Delaware

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $98,685

$98,685 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,988

$1,988 If you start at age 30: $2,556

Florida

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $101,626

$101,626 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,132,118

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,097

$2,097 If you start at age 30: $2,696

Georgia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501

$89,501 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $889,631

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,647

$1,647 If you start at age 30: $2,118

Maine

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,397

$104,397 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,187,545

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,199

$2,199 If you start at age 30: $2,827

Maryland

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $105,060

$105,060 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,200,803

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,224

$2,224 If you start at age 30: $2,859

Massachusetts

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $143,885

$143,885 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,977,309

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $3,662

$3,662 If you start at age 30: $4,708

New Hampshire

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $118,035

$118,035 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,460,296

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,704

$2,704 If you start at age 30: $3,477

New Jersey

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $123,370

$123,370 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,902

$2,902 If you start at age 30: $3,731

New York

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328

$111,328 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,326,162

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,456

$2,456 If you start at age 30: $3,158

North Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $90,206

$90,206 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $903,726

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,674

$1,674 If you start at age 30: $2,152

Rhode Island

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $115,926

$115,926 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,418,134

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,626

$2,626 If you start at age 30: $3,377

South Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702

$84,702 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $793,646

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,470

$1,470 If you start at age 30: $1,890

Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $100,213

$100,213 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,103,871

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,044

$2,044 If you start at age 30: $2,628

Methodology: GOBankingRates sourced data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.

