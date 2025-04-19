The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably on the East Coast

The cost of a comfortable retirement across all but three East Coast states amounts to more than $1 million in savings. Those who get a later start and begin saving for retirement at age 30 are looking at setting aside $1,890 on the low end and up to $4,708 — depending on the East Coast state you plan to retire in.
A GOBankingRates study outlined the amount of money you need to save monthly (including investment earnings) for a comfortable retirement in the United States and pulled each East Coast state for this piece.
Take a look at how much money is necessary for a comfortable East Coast retirement.
Connecticut
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $110,596
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,311,531
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,429
- If you start at age 30: $3,123
Delaware
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $98,685
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,988
- If you start at age 30: $2,556
Florida
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $101,626
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,132,118
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,097
- If you start at age 30: $2,696
Georgia
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $889,631
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,647
- If you start at age 30: $2,118
Maine
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,397
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,187,545
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,199
- If you start at age 30: $2,827
Maryland
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $105,060
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,200,803
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,224
- If you start at age 30: $2,859
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $143,885
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,977,309
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $3,662
- If you start at age 30: $4,708
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $118,035
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,460,296
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,704
- If you start at age 30: $3,477
New Jersey
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $123,370
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,902
- If you start at age 30: $3,731
New York
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,326,162
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,456
- If you start at age 30: $3,158
North Carolina
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $90,206
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $903,726
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,674
- If you start at age 30: $2,152
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $115,926
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,418,134
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,626
- If you start at age 30: $3,377
South Carolina
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $793,646
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,470
- If you start at age 30: $1,890
Virginia
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $100,213
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,103,871
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,044
- If you start at age 30: $2,628
Methodology: GOBankingRates sourced data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.
