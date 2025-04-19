Personal Finance

The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably on the East Coast

April 19, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

The cost of a comfortable retirement across all but three East Coast states amounts to more than $1 million in savings. Those who get a later start and begin saving for retirement at age 30 are looking at setting aside $1,890 on the low end and up to $4,708 — depending on the East Coast state you plan to retire in.

A GOBankingRates study outlined the amount of money you need to save monthly (including investment earnings) for a comfortable retirement in the United States and pulled each East Coast state for this piece.

Take a look at how much money is necessary for a comfortable East Coast retirement.

Bridgeport-Stamford, Conn.

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $110,596
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,311,531

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,429
  • If you start at age 30: $3,123

Bethany Beach boardwalk at sunrise.

Delaware

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $98,685
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,988
  • If you start at age 30: $2,556

Miami Florida iStock

Florida

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $101,626
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,132,118

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,097
  • If you start at age 30: $2,696
A view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline from Piedmont Park during the fall season.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $889,631

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,647
  • If you start at age 30: $2,118
Victorian houses in a fall foliage setting in New England.

Maine

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $104,397
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,187,545

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,199
  • If you start at age 30: $2,827

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $105,060
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,200,803

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,224
  • If you start at age 30: $2,859
Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $143,885
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,977,309

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $3,662
  • If you start at age 30: $4,708
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $118,035
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,460,296

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,704
  • If you start at age 30: $3,477

River, Twilight, Tree, Princeton, New Jersey, House.

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $123,370
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,902
  • If you start at age 30: $3,731
Lower Manhattan from New Jersey.

New York

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,326,162

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,456
  • If you start at age 30: $3,158
Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $90,206
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $903,726

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,674
  • If you start at age 30: $2,152

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $115,926
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,418,134

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,626
  • If you start at age 30: $3,377
Charleston, South Carolina, USA - November 23, 2016: Historic downtown Charleston at the busy intersection of Market and Meeting Streets.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $793,646

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $1,470
  • If you start at age 30: $1,890
Aerial shot of houses in the Port Norfolk neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia on a sunny morning in Fall.

Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $100,213
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,103,871

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

  • If you start at age 20: $2,044
  • If you start at age 30: $2,628

Methodology: GOBankingRates sourced data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.

