The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in the 50 Most Livable Cities

That you need to save for retirement throughout your life is no secret. That said, many don’t know just how much you should save — and when you should begin saving — to guarantee yourself a comfortable retirement.
Recently, GOBankingRates analyzed America’s 50 most livable cities (per AreaVibes) in order to find the most suitable locales for an enjoyable retirement. From that list of cities, GOBankingRates the calculated such factors as overall expenses, population numbers and home values to determine the annual cost of living for each city. Using that annual cost of living and multiplying it by a factor of 20 to estimate the cost of a two-decade retirement for each city, GOBankingRates was then able to calculate just how much you would need to accrue monthly starting at the age of 25, 30 or 40 in order to have a comfortable retirement in each of America’s 50 most livable cities.
1. Grandview Heights, Ohio
- Livability: 94
- Annual cost of living: $59,850
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,393,985
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,987
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,700
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,980
2. Worthington, Ohio
- Livability: 94
- Annual cost of living: $55,910
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,236,407
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,659
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,325
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,455
3. University Heights, Ohio
- Livability: 93
- Annual cost of living: $38,904
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,556,159
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,242
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,705
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,187
4. Sherwood, Oregon
- Livability: 92
- Annual cost of living: $69,784
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,791,362
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,815
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,646
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,305
5. Bexley, Ohio
- Livability: 92
- Annual cost of living: $60,255
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,410,180
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,021
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,739
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,034
6. Ankeny, Iowa
- Livability: 92
- Annual cost of living: $46,625
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,864,999
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,885
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,440
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,217
7. Rochester, Minnesota
- Livability: 92
- Annual cost of living: $44,520
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,780,811
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,710
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,240
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,936
8. Clawson, Michigan
- Livability: 92
- Annual cost of living: $41,533
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,661,327
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,461
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,956
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,538
9. Bellevue, Kentucky
- Livability: 92
- Annual cost of living: $38,859
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,554,351
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,238
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,701
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,181
10. Wilton Manors, Florida
- Livability: 91
- Annual cost of living: $75,518
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,020,722
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $6,293
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $7,192
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $10,069
11. Milwaukie, Oregon
- Livability: 91
- Annual cost of living: $59,222
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,368,887
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,935
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,640
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,896
12. Traverse City, Michigan
- Livability: 91
- Annual cost of living: $51,026
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,041,042
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,252
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,860
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,803
13. Fort Thomas, Kentucky
- Livability: 91
- Annual cost of living: $46,418
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,856,704
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,868
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,421
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,189
14. Farmington, Michigan
- Livability: 91
- Annual cost of living: $45,043
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,801,726
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,754
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,290
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,006
15. Ames, Iowa
- Livability: 91
- Annual cost of living: $45,093
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,803,738
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,758
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,295
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,012
16. Berkley, Michigan
- Livability: 91
- Annual cost of living: $43,250
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,729,988
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,604
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,119
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,767
17. Lynchburg, Virginia
- Livability: 91
- Annual cost of living: $39,523
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,580,924
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,294
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,764
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,270
18. Melrose, Massachusetts
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $88,114
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,524,575
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $7,343
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $8,392
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $11,749
19. Lafayette, Colorado
- Livability: $73,719
- Annual cost of living: 90
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,948,743
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $6,143
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $7,021
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,829
20. Upper Arlington, Ohio
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $67,249
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,689,958
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,604
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,405
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,967
21. Middleton, Wisconsin
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $65,594
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,623,745
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,466
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,247
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,746
22. Battle Ground, Washington
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $65,703
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,628,131
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,475
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,257
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,760
23. Verona, Wisconsin
- Livability: $64,812
- Annual cost of living: 90
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,592,499
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,401
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,173
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,642
24. Pleasant Ridge, Michigan
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $53,903
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,156,126
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,492
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,134
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,187
25. Wood Village, Oregon
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $54,057
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,162,294
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,505
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,148
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,208
26. Solon, Ohio
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $51,380
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,055,186
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,282
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,893
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,851
27. Central Point, Oregon
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $50,980
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,039,197
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,248
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,855
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,797
28. West Lafaette, Indiana
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $46,262
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,850,483
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,855
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,406
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,168
29. Millwood, Washington
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $45,815
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,832,616
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,818
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,363
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,109
30. Urbandale, Iowa
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $46,620
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,864,798
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,885
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,440
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,216
31. Perryburg, Ohio
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $44,089
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,763,570
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,674
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,199
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,879
32. Edwardsville, Illinois
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $43,720
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,748,795
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,643
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,164
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,829
33. Marquette, Michigan
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $44,679
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,787,160
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,723
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,255
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,957
34. Wausau, Wisconsin
- Livability: 90
- Annual cost of living: $36,311
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,452,426
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,026
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,458
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $4,841
35. Kaysville, Utah
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $68,116
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,724,623
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,676
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,487
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,082
36. Beaverton, Oregon
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $62,891
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,515,636
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,241
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,990
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,385
37. Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $59,864
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,394,561
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,989
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,701
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,982
38. Orem, Utah
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $58,409
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,336,380
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,867
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,563
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,788
39. Gladstone, Oregon
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $59,619
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,384,766
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,968
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,678
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,949
40. Huntington Woods, Michigan
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $57,216
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,288,659
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,768
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,449
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,629
41. Seminole, Florida
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $54,307
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,172,267
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,526
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,172
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,241
42. Rosemount, Minnesota
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $52,022
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,080,875
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,335
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,954
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,936
43. Shakopee, Minnesota
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $49,115
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,966,197
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,096
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,681
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,554
44. St. Louis Park, Minnesota
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $49,205
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,968,201
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,100
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,686
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,561
45. Shaker Heights, Ohio
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $46,189
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,847,573
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,849
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,399
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,159
46. Champlin, Minnesota
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $46,922
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,876,866
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,910
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,469
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,256
47. Pella, Iowa
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $45,291
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,811,644
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,774
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,313
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,039
48. Kaukauna, Wisconsin
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $41,291
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,651,628
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,441
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,932
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,505
49. Bowling Green, Ohio
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $37,928
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,517,111
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,161
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,612
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,507
50. Ferndale, Michigan
- Livability: 89
- Annual cost of living: $39,483
- Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,579,307
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,290
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,760
- Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,264
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 most livable cities, as sourced from Areavibes.com. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of retirement was doubled to find the comfortable cost of retirement. Assuming someone retires at 65, 20 years of retirement was calculated. The monthly savings you need to afford a comfortable retirement in the highest livable cities was calculated assuming you started saving at 22, 25, 30, and 40 years old. The cities were sorted by their livability index, showcasing the cost of retirement in the highest livable cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 13, 2025.
