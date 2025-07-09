Personal Finance

The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in the 50 Most Livable Cities

That you need to save for retirement throughout your life is no secret. That said, many don’t know just how much you should save — and when you should begin saving — to guarantee yourself a comfortable retirement.

Recently, GOBankingRates analyzed America’s 50 most livable cities (per AreaVibes) in order to find the most suitable locales for an enjoyable retirement. From that list of cities, GOBankingRates the calculated such factors as overall expenses, population numbers and home values to determine the annual cost of living for each city. Using that annual cost of living and multiplying it by a factor of 20 to estimate the cost of a two-decade retirement for each city, GOBankingRates was then able to calculate just how much you would need to accrue monthly starting at the age of 25, 30 or 40 in order to have a comfortable retirement in each of America’s 50 most livable cities.

Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

1. Grandview Heights, Ohio

  • Livability: 94
  • Annual cost of living: $59,850
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,393,985
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,987
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,700
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,980

A beautiful autumn scene at the top of Fort Hill in the Rocky River Reservation that shows the vibrant colors of autumn trees and the boardwalk just at the top of the stairs.

2. Worthington, Ohio

  • Livability: 94
  • Annual cost of living: $55,910
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,236,407
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,659
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,325
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,455

Drone Shot of Reeb-Hosack Neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio stock photo

3. University Heights, Ohio

  • Livability: 93
  • Annual cost of living: $38,904
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,556,159
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,242
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,705
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,187
Sherwood Oregon.

4. Sherwood, Oregon

  • Livability: 92
  • Annual cost of living: $69,784
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,791,362
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,815
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,646
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,305
North Royalton, Ohio Farm, May 2016.

5. Bexley, Ohio

  • Livability: 92
  • Annual cost of living: $60,255
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,410,180
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,021
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,739
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,034
Gathering storm clouds over a tree line and distant farm buildings, Ankeny, Iowa - Image.

6. Ankeny, Iowa

  • Livability: 92
  • Annual cost of living: $46,625
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,864,999
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,885
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,440
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,217

Rochester, Minnesota

7. Rochester, Minnesota

  • Livability: 92
  • Annual cost of living: $44,520
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,780,811
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,710
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,240
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,936
Blue welcome to pure michigan sign on a stone wall stock photo

8. Clawson, Michigan

  • Livability: 92
  • Annual cost of living: $41,533
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,661,327
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,461
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,956
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,538
A Coal Barge On The Ohio River At Bellevue And Dayton Kentucky Across From Cincinnati Ohio USA.

9. Bellevue, Kentucky

  • Livability: 92
  • Annual cost of living: $38,859
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,554,351
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,238
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,701
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,181
Welcome to Florida Sign stock photo

10. Wilton Manors, Florida

  • Livability: 91
  • Annual cost of living: $75,518
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,020,722
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $6,293
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $7,192
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $10,069
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

11. Milwaukie, Oregon

  • Livability: 91
  • Annual cost of living: $59,222
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,368,887
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,935
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,640
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,896

traverse-city_iStock-1343393577

12. Traverse City, Michigan

  • Livability: 91
  • Annual cost of living: $51,026
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,041,042
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,252
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,860
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,803
Fort Thomas Kentucky

13. Fort Thomas, Kentucky

  • Livability: 91
  • Annual cost of living: $46,418
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,856,704
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,868
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,421
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,189
Downtown in Farmington Michigan, a picture of buildings along the road

14. Farmington, Michigan

  • Livability: 91
  • Annual cost of living: $45,043
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,801,726
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,754
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,290
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,006
AMES, IA -25 MAY 2016- The main street in the historic downtown of Ames, Iowa.

15. Ames, Iowa

  • Livability: 91
  • Annual cost of living: $45,093
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,803,738
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,758
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,295
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,012

BERKLEY, MI/USA - AUGUST 16, 2018: Three classic cars in front of historic Vinsetta Garage, at Woodward Dream Cruise: 1953 Studebaker Commander Chevrolet C4 Corvette Dodge (SRT) Challenger Hellcat - Image.

16. Berkley, Michigan

  • Livability: 91
  • Annual cost of living: $43,250
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,729,988
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,604
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,119
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,767
Lynchburg, Virginia

17. Lynchburg, Virginia

  • Livability: 91
  • Annual cost of living: $39,523
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,580,924
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,294
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,764
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,270
Melrose Massachusetts

18. Melrose, Massachusetts

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $88,114
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,524,575
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $7,343
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $8,392
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $11,749
The sunrise creeps behind the clouds in Lafayette, Colorado, on this peaceful summer morning.

19. Lafayette, Colorado

  • Livability: $73,719
  • Annual cost of living: 90
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,948,743
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $6,143
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $7,021
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,829
Upper Arlington, Ohio.

20. Upper Arlington, Ohio

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $67,249
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,689,958
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,604
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,405
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,967

The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

21. Middleton, Wisconsin

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $65,594
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,623,745
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,466
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,247
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,746
View of downtown Spokane, WA from South Hill stock photo

22. Battle Ground, Washington

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $65,703
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,628,131
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,475
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,257
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,760
Verona, WI USA.

23. Verona, Wisconsin

  • Livability: $64,812
  • Annual cost of living: 90
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,592,499
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,401
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,173
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,642
Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

24. Pleasant Ridge, Michigan

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $53,903
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,156,126
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,492
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,134
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,187
Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

25. Wood Village, Oregon

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $54,057
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,162,294
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,505
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,148
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,208

Spring day in Canton, Ohio, USA. A boat in the water, green grass and trees stock photo

26. Solon, Ohio

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $51,380
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,055,186
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,282
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,893
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,851
Oregon direction sign stock photo

27. Central Point, Oregon

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $50,980
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,039,197
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,248
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,855
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,797
View of the fountain in the campus of Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, in summer - Image.

28. West Lafaette, Indiana

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $46,262
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,850,483
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,855
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,406
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,168
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

29. Millwood, Washington

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $45,815
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,832,616
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,818
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,363
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,109
Urbandale, Iowa.

30. Urbandale, Iowa

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $46,620
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,864,798
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,885
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,440
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,216

Newark, Ohio

31. Perryburg, Ohio

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $44,089
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,763,570
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,674
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,199
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,879
Illinois Marked on Map stock photo

32. Edwardsville, Illinois

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $43,720
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,748,795
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,643
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,164
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,829
Sailboats with sails down tied to the dock at Marquette on Lake Superior, Great Lakes, Michigan, USA.

33. Marquette, Michigan

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $44,679
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,787,160
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,723
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,255
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,957
Wausau Wisconsin iStock

34. Wausau, Wisconsin

  • Livability: 90
  • Annual cost of living: $36,311
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,452,426
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,026
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,458
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $4,841
Kaysville, Utah from above.

35. Kaysville, Utah

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $68,116
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,724,623
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,676
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,487
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,082

Big old tree at Commonwealth Lake Park in Beaverton Oregon with sun star burst during fall season.

36. Beaverton, Oregon

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $62,891
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,515,636
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,241
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,990
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,385
Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.

37. Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $59,864
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,394,561
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,989
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,701
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,982
Homes with Utah lake and mountain in Orem Utah - Image.

38. Orem, Utah

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $58,409
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,336,380
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,867
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,563
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,788
Swan Island Dahlias Flower Field.

39. Gladstone, Oregon

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $59,619
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,384,766
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,968
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,678
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,949
Springfield Michigan Zillow

40. Huntington Woods, Michigan

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $57,216
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,288,659
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,768
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,449
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,629

Seafront beach promenade with palm trees on sunny day in Fort Lauderdale.

41. Seminole, Florida

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $54,307
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,172,267
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,526
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,172
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,241
Minnesota-Rosemount

42. Rosemount, Minnesota

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $52,022
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,080,875
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,335
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,954
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,936
Aerial View of Downtown Marshall, Minnesota at dusk.

43. Shakopee, Minnesota

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $49,115
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,966,197
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,096
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,681
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,554
ST LOUIS PARK, MN - OCTOBER 12: Fall colors excursion of the Milwaukee Road #261 Steam Engine from Minneapolis, MN to Willmar, MN.

44. St. Louis Park, Minnesota

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $49,205
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,968,201
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,100
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,686
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,561
Beds of colorful mums at Lake Anna in Barberton, Ohio, late fall.

45. Shaker Heights, Ohio

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $46,189
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,847,573
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,849
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,399
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,159

Relaxing feel with two chairs on the bay side of the Park Point, Duluth, MN.

46. Champlin, Minnesota

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $46,922
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,876,866
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,910
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,469
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,256

47. Pella, Iowa

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $45,291
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,811,644
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,774
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,313
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,039
Welcome-Wisconsin-iStock-176888085

48. Kaukauna, Wisconsin

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $41,291
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,651,628
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,441
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,932
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,505
BOWLING GREEN, OH - JUNE 25: The sign next to the Stroh Center arena at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, is shown on June 25, 2017.

49. Bowling Green, Ohio

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $37,928
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,517,111
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,161
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,612
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,507
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

50. Ferndale, Michigan

  • Livability: 89
  • Annual cost of living: $39,483
  • Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,579,307
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,290
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,760
  • Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,264

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 most livable cities, as sourced from Areavibes.com. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of retirement was doubled to find the comfortable cost of retirement. Assuming someone retires at 65, 20 years of retirement was calculated. The monthly savings you need to afford a comfortable retirement in the highest livable cities was calculated assuming you started saving at 22, 25, 30, and 40 years old. The cities were sorted by their livability index, showcasing the cost of retirement in the highest livable cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 13, 2025.

