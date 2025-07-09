The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in the 50 Most Livable Cities

That you need to save for retirement throughout your life is no secret. That said, many don’t know just how much you should save — and when you should begin saving — to guarantee yourself a comfortable retirement.

Recently, GOBankingRates analyzed America’s 50 most livable cities (per AreaVibes) in order to find the most suitable locales for an enjoyable retirement. From that list of cities, GOBankingRates the calculated such factors as overall expenses, population numbers and home values to determine the annual cost of living for each city. Using that annual cost of living and multiplying it by a factor of 20 to estimate the cost of a two-decade retirement for each city, GOBankingRates was then able to calculate just how much you would need to accrue monthly starting at the age of 25, 30 or 40 in order to have a comfortable retirement in each of America’s 50 most livable cities.

1. Grandview Heights, Ohio

Livability: 94

94 Annual cost of living: $59,850

$59,850 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,393,985

$2,393,985 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,987

$4,987 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,700

$5,700 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,980

2. Worthington, Ohio

Livability: 94

94 Annual cost of living: $55,910

$55,910 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,236,407

$2,236,407 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,659

$4,659 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,325

$5,325 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,455

3. University Heights, Ohio

Livability: 93

93 Annual cost of living: $38,904

$38,904 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,556,159

$1,556,159 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,242

$3,242 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,705

$3,705 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,187

4. Sherwood, Oregon

Livability: 92

92 Annual cost of living: $69,784

$69,784 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,791,362

$2,791,362 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,815

$5,815 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,646

$6,646 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,305

5. Bexley, Ohio

Livability: 92

92 Annual cost of living: $60,255

$60,255 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,410,180

$2,410,180 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,021

$5,021 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,739

$5,739 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,034

6. Ankeny, Iowa

Livability: 92

92 Annual cost of living: $46,625

$46,625 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,864,999

$1,864,999 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,885

$3,885 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,440

$4,440 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,217

7. Rochester, Minnesota

Livability: 92

92 Annual cost of living: $44,520

$44,520 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,780,811

$1,780,811 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,710

$3,710 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,240

$4,240 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,936

8. Clawson, Michigan

Livability: 92

92 Annual cost of living: $41,533

$41,533 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,661,327

$1,661,327 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,461

$3,461 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,956

$3,956 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,538

9. Bellevue, Kentucky

Livability: 92

92 Annual cost of living: $38,859

$38,859 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,554,351

$1,554,351 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,238

$3,238 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,701

$3,701 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,181

10. Wilton Manors, Florida

Livability: 91

91 Annual cost of living: $75,518

$75,518 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,020,722

$3,020,722 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $6,293

$6,293 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $7,192

$7,192 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $10,069

11. Milwaukie, Oregon

Livability: 91

91 Annual cost of living: $59,222

$59,222 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,368,887

$2,368,887 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,935

$4,935 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,640

$5,640 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,896

12. Traverse City, Michigan

Livability: 91

91 Annual cost of living: $51,026

$51,026 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,041,042

$2,041,042 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,252

$4,252 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,860

$4,860 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,803

13. Fort Thomas, Kentucky

Livability: 91

91 Annual cost of living: $46,418

$46,418 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,856,704

$1,856,704 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,868

$3,868 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,421

$4,421 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,189

14. Farmington, Michigan

Livability: 91

91 Annual cost of living: $45,043

$45,043 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,801,726

$1,801,726 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,754

$3,754 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,290

$4,290 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,006

15. Ames, Iowa

Livability: 91

91 Annual cost of living: $45,093

$45,093 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,803,738

$1,803,738 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,758

$3,758 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,295

$4,295 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,012

16. Berkley, Michigan

Livability: 91

91 Annual cost of living: $43,250

$43,250 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,729,988

$1,729,988 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,604

$3,604 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,119

$4,119 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,767

17. Lynchburg, Virginia

Livability: 91

91 Annual cost of living: $39,523

$39,523 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,580,924

$1,580,924 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,294

$3,294 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,764

$3,764 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,270

18. Melrose, Massachusetts

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $88,114

$88,114 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $3,524,575

$3,524,575 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $7,343

$7,343 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $8,392

$8,392 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $11,749

19. Lafayette, Colorado

Livability: $73,719

$73,719 Annual cost of living: 90

90 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,948,743

$2,948,743 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $6,143

$6,143 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $7,021

$7,021 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,829

20. Upper Arlington, Ohio

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $67,249

$67,249 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,689,958

$2,689,958 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,604

$5,604 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,405

$6,405 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,967

21. Middleton, Wisconsin

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $65,594

$65,594 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,623,745

$2,623,745 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,466

$5,466 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,247

$6,247 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,746

22. Battle Ground, Washington

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $65,703

$65,703 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,628,131

$2,628,131 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,475

$5,475 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,257

$6,257 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,760

23. Verona, Wisconsin

Livability: $64,812

$64,812 Annual cost of living: 90

90 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,592,499

$2,592,499 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,401

$5,401 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,173

$6,173 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,642

24. Pleasant Ridge, Michigan

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $53,903

$53,903 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,156,126

$2,156,126 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,492

$4,492 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,134

$5,134 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,187

25. Wood Village, Oregon

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $54,057

$54,057 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,162,294

$2,162,294 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,505

$4,505 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,148

$5,148 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,208

26. Solon, Ohio

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $51,380

$51,380 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,055,186

$2,055,186 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,282

$4,282 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,893

$4,893 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,851

27. Central Point, Oregon

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $50,980

$50,980 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,039,197

$2,039,197 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,248

$4,248 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,855

$4,855 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,797

28. West Lafaette, Indiana

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $46,262

$46,262 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,850,483

$1,850,483 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,855

$3,855 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,406

$4,406 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,168

29. Millwood, Washington

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $45,815

$45,815 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,832,616

$1,832,616 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,818

$3,818 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,363

$4,363 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,109

30. Urbandale, Iowa

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $46,620

$46,620 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,864,798

$1,864,798 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,885

$3,885 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,440

$4,440 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,216

31. Perryburg, Ohio

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $44,089

$44,089 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,763,570

$1,763,570 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,674

$3,674 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,199

$4,199 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,879

32. Edwardsville, Illinois

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $43,720

$43,720 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,748,795

$1,748,795 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,643

$3,643 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,164

$4,164 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,829

33. Marquette, Michigan

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $44,679

$44,679 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,787,160

$1,787,160 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,723

$3,723 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,255

$4,255 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,957

34. Wausau, Wisconsin

Livability: 90

90 Annual cost of living: $36,311

$36,311 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,452,426

$1,452,426 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,026

$3,026 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,458

$3,458 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $4,841

35. Kaysville, Utah

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $68,116

$68,116 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,724,623

$2,724,623 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,676

$5,676 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $6,487

$6,487 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $9,082

36. Beaverton, Oregon

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $62,891

$62,891 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,515,636

$2,515,636 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $5,241

$5,241 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,990

$5,990 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $8,385

37. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $59,864

$59,864 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,394,561

$2,394,561 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,989

$4,989 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,701

$5,701 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,982

38. Orem, Utah

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $58,409

$58,409 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,336,380

$2,336,380 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,867

$4,867 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,563

$5,563 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,788

39. Gladstone, Oregon

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $59,619

$59,619 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,384,766

$2,384,766 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,968

$4,968 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,678

$5,678 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,949

40. Huntington Woods, Michigan

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $57,216

$57,216 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,288,659

$2,288,659 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,768

$4,768 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,449

$5,449 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,629

41. Seminole, Florida

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $54,307

$54,307 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,172,267

$2,172,267 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,526

$4,526 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $5,172

$5,172 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $7,241

42. Rosemount, Minnesota

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $52,022

$52,022 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $2,080,875

$2,080,875 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,335

$4,335 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,954

$4,954 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,936

43. Shakopee, Minnesota

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $49,115

$49,115 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,966,197

$1,966,197 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,096

$4,096 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,681

$4,681 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,554

44. St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $49,205

$49,205 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,968,201

$1,968,201 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $4,100

$4,100 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,686

$4,686 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,561

45. Shaker Heights, Ohio

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $46,189

$46,189 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,847,573

$1,847,573 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,849

$3,849 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,399

$4,399 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,159

46. Champlin, Minnesota

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $46,922

$46,922 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,876,866

$1,876,866 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,910

$3,910 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,469

$4,469 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,256

47. Pella, Iowa

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $45,291

$45,291 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,811,644

$1,811,644 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,774

$3,774 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $4,313

$4,313 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $6,039

48. Kaukauna, Wisconsin

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $41,291

$41,291 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,651,628

$1,651,628 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,441

$3,441 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,932

$3,932 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,505

49. Bowling Green, Ohio

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $37,928

$37,928 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,517,111

$1,517,111 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,161

$3,161 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,612

$3,612 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,507

50. Ferndale, Michigan

Livability: 89

89 Annual cost of living: $39,483

$39,483 Amount needed for 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,579,307

$1,579,307 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 25: $3,290

$3,290 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 30: $3,760

$3,760 Monthly savings/investment gain from age 40: $5,264

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 most livable cities, as sourced from Areavibes.com. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of retirement was doubled to find the comfortable cost of retirement. Assuming someone retires at 65, 20 years of retirement was calculated. The monthly savings you need to afford a comfortable retirement in the highest livable cities was calculated assuming you started saving at 22, 25, 30, and 40 years old. The cities were sorted by their livability index, showcasing the cost of retirement in the highest livable cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 13, 2025.

