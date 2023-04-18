Money transfer firm Wise shares drop on weak volumes per customer

April 18, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Wise plc WISEa.L dropped 10% on Tuesday after the money-transfer firm reported a fall in quarterly volume per customer (VPC) on lower discretionary spending amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

The company said average VPC decreased by 7% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter on a slower place of growth by customers who move volumes of more than 10,000 pounds ($12,422.00).

($1 = 0.8050 pounds)

