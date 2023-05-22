Money transfer firm Wise says CFO Briers to step down in 2024

Adds CFO comment

May 22 (Reuters) - UK-based money-transfer firm Wise Plc WISEa.L said on Monday its Chief Financial Officer Matthew Briers would step down from the role in March next year to focus on recovering from a biking accident in 2022.

"I returned back to work at Wise after a quite horrible accident... and so, with this in mind, my focus will shift to making a full recovery," Briers said in a statement, adding that he would help support the company's transition as it searches for a replacement.

Wise said the search for a new CFO in place of Briers - who has been CFO for about eight years - will start immediately.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

