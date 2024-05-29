Money Teams Up With Financial Planning Association to Find America’s Best Financial Planners

Financial planners are long-term strategists who can help you plan for retirement, college bills and other major milestones in your life. In other words, they’re crucial resources for anyone forming a big-picture plan for their finances.

But how do you find a good financial planner who matches you and your situation?

Money just launched a unique project to address that need. We’re teaming up with the Financial Planning Association to build a list of the best financial planners in the United States, featuring standout choices to serve particular types of clients or stages of financial life.

The collaboration will employ a methodology that goes beyond the standard metrics. While factors like experience and services offered will certainly be considered, the effort will, notably, include a survey of planners themselves. Their answers will then be compared with the best practices in financial planning, as identified by research into clients’ needs.

“Not everyone who proclaims to be a ‘financial planner’ is providing these important services at the same level,” says Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA’s chief executive officer. “It can be challenging for consumers to know who to most trust with their financial future, which is why we are honored to partner to provide a much-needed look to the millions of readers who depend on Money.com for their personal finance news and insights.”

The FPA is the leading membership organization and trade association for comprehensive financial planners — the professionals who help consumers build and maintain long-term plans for their finances. Partnering with the FPA will allow Money to tap into the expertise of FPA’s 16,000+ members and deep industry knowledge.

We expect to publish our list of the best planners in September. Accompanying this resource will be guides to help readers understand what financial planners do, how to choose one and where to find low- or no-cost options.

