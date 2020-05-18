Money markets raise bets that British interest rates will drop below zero

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Money markets ramped up expectations of negative interest rates in the United Kingdom for the first time ever as policymakers debated further steps to support the struggling British economy, yanking the pound to more than a three-week low.

Interest rate futures contracts from December 2020 dipped into negative territory <BOEWATCH> on Monday as traders raised bets that British benchmark interest rates would fall below zero.

Unlike the United States where Federal Reserve officials have portrayed a more unified stance in dismissing negative interest rate talk, comments by Andy Haldane, the Bank of England's chief economist, over the weekend fuelled speculation that British officials are not averse going down that path.

"While we don't think that negative interest rates are a near term possibility as the central bank has a few more bullets left, Haldane's comments opens the door to that possibility," said Lee Hardman, an FX strategist at MUFG in London.

The central bank is looking more urgently at options such as negative interest rates and buying riskier assets to prop up the country's economy as it slides into a deep coronavirus-driven slump, Haldane was quoted as saying in the Telegraph newspaper over the weekend.

Top BoE officials have previously expressed objections to taking rates below zero - as the central banks of the euro zone and Japan have done - because it might hinder the ability of banks in Britain to lend and hurt rather than help the economy.

But with the BoE's benchmark at an all-time low of 0.1% and Britain facing potentially its sharpest economic downturn in 300 years, talk of cutting rates to below zero has resurfaced.

Futures contracts from December 2020 have dipped into negative territory while contracts maturing in June 2021 are pricing in as much as minus 0.03% in benchmark policy rates.

The possibility of negative interest rates would also hurt the pound more at a time when the stalemate between Britain and the EU on Brexit talks is keeping investor sentiment downbeat.

The latest round of Brexit negotiations has raised the prospect that there will be no deal struck on Britain's formal departure from the bloc after the end of the current transition period at the end of this year.

