Money markets price in over 50% chance of 50 bps July ECB hike

By Yoruk Bahceli

May 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets on Friday ramped up their bets on a 50 basis-point interest rate hike from the European Central Bank in July that would bring the bank's policy rate to 0%.

Dutch central bank governor and ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said this week the bank should keep the door open to a 50 bps hike if upcoming data suggested inflation was "broadening further or accumulating".

Knot's speech shifted market expectations, and on Friday traders priced in 38 bps of hikes by July ECBWATCH. That suggests a 25 bps hike is fully priced in, and a 52% probability of an additional 25 bps move.

"Even if (Knot's) is a minority view at the ECB, I think we can now consider that 25 basis points at this meeting is going to be the minimum," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

Euro zone bond yields rose after two hefty days of falls that came with a rout in the stock markets as growth concerns moved back into focus. Yields move inversely with prices.

European stocks opened higher as China cutting a key lending benchmark to support a slowing economy boosted risk sentiment.

Germany's 10-year bond yield - the benchmark for the euro zone - was up 5 bps to 0.99% by 0741 GMT and set to end the week 4 bps higher. DE10YT=RR. It had fallen 12 bps across Wednesday and Thursday.

"The important development here is that bonds and stocks are positively correlated again. This is far from a given in a phase of inflation, in a phase of repricing of monetary policy," Bouvet said.

"... (So) a lot of the adjustment in monetary policy expectations has been had already, so we're back to normal markets, risk-on, risk-off."

Several ECB policymakers are due to speak on Friday, including chief economist Philip Lane at 1300 GMT.

Investors will also keep a close eye on euro zone consumer confidence data due at 1500 GMT.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Stonestreet)

