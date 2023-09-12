Money markets price in 80% chance of 25 bp ECB rate hike by year-end

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Money markets increased their bets on Tuesday on a 25 basis point rate hike ahead of this week's European Central Bank policy meeting.

Investors are almost evenly split about this week's decision as ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards price in a 45% chance of a 25 basis point increase EURESTECBM1X2=ICAP, up from around 40% on Monday.

They are more certain about an ECB move by year-end, pricing an around 80% chance EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP, with no further tightening afterwards. That is up from around 75% on Monday.

Analysts said investors were positioning for Thursday's ECB policy meeting but also for crucial inflation data from the U.S. on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by)

