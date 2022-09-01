Money markets jack up bets on big ECB rate hike

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets on Thursday were pricing in a roughly 80% chance for a 75 basis point September interest rate hike from the European Central Bank, following Wednesday's record-high inflation print.

That is up from a just over 50% chance that was priced in on Wednesday before the inflation numbers.

The rise in rate expectations sent government bond yields sharply higher across the bloc.

Italy's 10-year bond yield jumped 8 basis points to its highest since mid-June at 3.978% IT10YT=RR. That pushed the closely-watched gap between German and Italian bond yields to 243 basis points DE10IT10=RR -- its widest since late July.

