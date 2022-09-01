US Markets

Money markets jack up bets on big ECB rate hike

Contributor
Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Euro zone money markets on Thursday were pricing in a roughly 80% chance for a 75 basis point September interest rate hike from the European Central Bank, following Wednesday's record-high inflation print.

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets on Thursday were pricing in a roughly 80% chance for a 75 basis point September interest rate hike from the European Central Bank, following Wednesday's record-high inflation print.

That is up from a just over 50% chance that was priced in on Wednesday before the inflation numbers.

The rise in rate expectations sent government bond yields sharply higher across the bloc.

Italy's 10-year bond yield jumped 8 basis points to its highest since mid-June at 3.978% IT10YT=RR. That pushed the closely-watched gap between German and Italian bond yields to 243 basis points DE10IT10=RR -- its widest since late July.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular