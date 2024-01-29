Money markets fully price first ECB rate cut in April

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Euro area government bond yields dropped on Monday, as markets fully priced almost 150 basis points in rate cuts in 2024, including a first 25-bp move in April.

Analysts reckoned that soft economic growth and inflation figures from the euro zone, due on Wednesday, could add to expectations for future rate cuts from the European Central Bank .

Investors also look at the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will announce its decision on Wednesday at 1900 GMT.

Germany's 10-year bond yields DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, dropped 6.5 basis points (bps) to 2.23%. Bund yields remain on track for their first monthly rise since September.

Money markets are currently fully pricing a 25-bp rate cut by the ECB in April EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP, with a total of 149 bps in cuts by year-end EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

