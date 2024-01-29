News & Insights

Money markets fully price first ECB rate cut in April

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 29, 2024 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Euro area government bond yields dropped on Monday, as markets fully priced almost 150 basis points in rate cuts in 2024, including a first 25-bp move in April.

Analysts reckoned that soft economic growth and inflation figures from the euro zone, due on Wednesday, could add to expectations for future rate cuts from the European Central Bank .

Investors also look at the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will announce its decision on Wednesday at 1900 GMT.

Germany's 10-year bond yields DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, dropped 6.5 basis points (bps) to 2.23%. Bund yields remain on track for their first monthly rise since September.

Money markets are currently fully pricing a 25-bp rate cut by the ECB in April EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP, with a total of 149 bps in cuts by year-end EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.