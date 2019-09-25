MONEY MARKETS-Dollar LIBOR falls to lowest since March 2018

US Markets

A measure on what banks charge each other for three-month dollars fell to its lowest in about 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, suggesting some stabilization in money markets after last week's turmoil.

The London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) for three-month dollars USD3MFSR= declined to 2.09963%, a level not seen since March 2018.

LIBOR is a rate benchmark for $200 trillion worth of dollar-denominated financial products, mainly interest rate swaps and floating-rate loans.

