MONEY MARKETS-Dollar LIBOR falls for ninth straight month

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A measure of what banks charge each other for three-month dollars fell its lowest since early 2018 on Monday, marking nine straight months of decline, despite turbulence in the money markets in September.

The London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) for three-month dollars USD3MFSR= declined to 2.08513%, a level not seen since March 2018.

LIBOR is a rate benchmark for $200 trillion worth of dollar-denominated financial products, mainly interest rate swaps and floating-rate loans.

In September, three-month LIBOR fell by 5.25 basis points, bringing its year-to-date drop to 72.25 basis points.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)

