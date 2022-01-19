MONEY MARKETS-Central bank rate hike bets rise as yields surge

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Money market investors ramped up their expectations of central bank rate hikes from the world's top central banks this year as a relentless rise in bond yields and multi-decade high inflation readings forced them to revise their forecasts.

Investors now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points beginning in March with a cumulative 105 bps in rate hikes being priced in by end-2022, according to Refinitiv data.

Some investors like U.S. Pershing Square Capital Management founder and CEO Bill Ackman are calling for the Fed to raise rates by as much as 50 bps in March.

That is a remarkable shift in rate pricing from as recent as Dec. 1 when markets were expecting only 54 basis points in rate hikes throughout this year.

"The march higher in bond yields and inflation prints that we are seeing is causing markets to ramp up the pressure on central banks to raise interest rates and until we see a meaningful drop in price pressures, the momentum is headed higher, " said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho.

Euro zone money markets brought forward their expectations of a 10 basis points interest rate hike from the European Central Bank to September 2022 compared to the end of this year last month.

Rising bond yields have also played their part in higher rate hike expectations.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields are nearing 1.90% US10YT=RR, their highest levels since Jan. 2020 while German 10-year yields DE10YT=RR have popped above 0% for the first time since May 2019. L1N2TZ0FP

Short positions in 10-year U.S. Treasuries have jumped in recent weeks and a BoFA monthly investor survey index have pointed out that shorting U.S. Treasuries were among the top three trades for January.

Still, the market pricing of as much as four rate hikes from the Fed and the BoE isn't as aggressive as Australia and Canada where investors are expecting 124 bps and 153 bps in rate hikes respectively.

Inflation in Canada is forecast to have edged up to a 30-year high of 4.8% in December while inflation in Britain rose faster than expected to a near 30-year high in December. L8N2TZ1E1

Money markets pricinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KA8lGi

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

